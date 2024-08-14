Tenable Recognized as the Top Performer in Cloud Security by CRN 2024 Annual Report Card Award

Solution providers regard Tenable as the best in managed and cloud services and support

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® , the exposure management company, today announced it was named the top performer in cloud security in the 2024 CRN Annual Report Card Award from CRN® , a brand of The Channel Company . This award honors technology vendors for providing best-in-class products, partner program resources, partner support and managed and cloud services.

“It is a great honor to be recognized by our partners as a trusted cloud security provider and this achievement is a testament to our collaborative commitment to joint customers,” said Jeff Brooks, senior vice president, Global Channels and Business Development, Tenable. “While ripe with business opportunity, the cloud opens organizations up to intense cyber risk and exposures that are the primary source of many breaches. Together with our partners, Tenable rapidly exposes and closes cloud security gaps created by the toxic combination of misconfigurations, excessive permissions and vulnerabilities.”

As one of the most prestigious honors in the IT industry, CRN's Annual Report Card Awards recognize vendors who are committed to growing the IT channel through technology innovation and partner relationships. The award is based on solution provider evaluations of technology vendors’ efforts to design channel-friendly product offerings, develop high-value partner benefits, and foster long-term, successful partnerships.

The Annual Report Card Awards highlight the top-performing vendors in one or more of the 27 technology product categories or four subcategories: product innovation, support, partnership and managed and cloud services. It provides vendors with valuable feedback based on thousands of survey responses from solution providers across North America, collected over a six-week period ending in July 2024.

"We’re thrilled to recognize technology vendors who partners have selected as the gold standard for products, services and programs that support solution provider success in the channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “The winners of this year’s CRN Annual Report Card Awards demonstrate continuous dedication to building strong partnerships and delivering long-term value and opportunity for their solution provider partners. Congratulations to all the winners for this notable achievement and unwavering commitment to excellence.”

More information about Tenable One is available at: https://www.tenable.com/products/tenable-one

More information on Tenable Cloud Security is available at: https://www.tenable.com/cloud-security

About Tenable

Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company’s AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for more than 44,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com .