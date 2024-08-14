Data, Scalability, and AI in the Spotlight at PingCAP’s Third Annual HTAP Summit

Cloud and SaaS leaders headline popular distributed database event

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its third year, PingCAP’s HTAP Summit , the industry-leading conference focused on SQL @ scale, will be held on September 11-12, 2024, at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, CA. The Summit will gather database experts, innovators, and enthusiasts to share knowledge and experience across three hot topic areas in data management:



Scaling Out Large Data Volumes : Discover real-world examples of how companies scaled their systems to handle massive amounts of data, consumption and complexity. Enabling Operational Intelligence : Find out how to consolidate data from various systems of record, integrate it on the fly, and deliver up-to-the-minute insights. Boosting AI Innovation : Building AI data pipelines and integrating them into real-world applications.



This year’s Summit boasts an impressive lineup of visionary speakers tapped for their experiences and insights in distributed database architecture, real-time operational intelligence, and ways modern data technologies can boost AI innovation.

They include:

Max Liu, CEO & Co-Founder at PingCAP

Ashish Singhai, Director of Software Engineering at LinkedIn

Zander Hill, Experienced Database Reliability Engineer at Plaid

Dave Burgess, Technology Advisor and Ex-VP of Data Engineering at Pinterest

Srinivas Kesanapally, Head of Partner Solution Architecture at AWS

Mohsin Imam, Senior Product Manager, Databases at Google

Sanjay Mishra, Principal Product Manager at Microsoft

Aravind Sriram, Software Architect at Adobe

Howie Xu, Chief AI and Innovation Officer at Gen

Yangqing Jia, Founder at Lepton AI

Jerry Liu, CEO & Co-Founder at LlamaIndex



“HTAP Summit has quickly become a unique event for engineers, architects, and tech executives,” said Max Liu, CEO of PingCAP. “With a focus on data at scale, this year’s event promises to be the most exciting yet. Attendees will hear about new ways to put distributed SQL to work in the enterprise, bringing the latest AI innovations together with the best of HTAP technology.”

The Summit is organized by PingCAP, the creator of the open-source distributed SQL database TiDB. Speakers will share their real-world experiences, allowing attendees to get insights and perspectives across multiple industries about how to solve their data challenges, including:

How Plaid moved 41 Amazon Aurora services to TiDB in 1 year

How Pinterest built a next-generation graph service on TiDB to increase developer velocity for customers and service owners

How to develop RAG applications with TiDB’s vector storage capabilities in conjunction with Amazon Bedrock

How to build a graph database that can serve millions of queries per second alongside deploying distributed databases in Azure and AWS

The event will feature keynotes, panels, roundtable discussions, and workshops. Attendees can network with industry peers to learn about best practices, discuss innovations in data technology, and gain hands-on experience at the TiDB Essentials Workshop.

About HTAP Summit

HTAP Summit is a first-of-its-kind conference focused on Hybrid Transactional/Analytical Processing (HTAP), which is rapidly disrupting the database industry. Attendees will meet industry leaders and developers from across the world to discuss technological and business innovations in HTAP, distributed SQL, cloud-native architectures and AI-enhanced capabilities. The primary organizer is PingCAP, the company behind TiDB , an advanced open-source, distributed SQL database that offers a streamlined tech stack, elastic scaling, real-time analytics and continuous access to data—all in a single database. To learn more or register for the event, visit here .

