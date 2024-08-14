CarGurus Presents its 10th Annual Top Dealer Awards

Two new award categories announced in celebration of the program’s milestone year

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG), the No. 1 visited digital auto platform for shopping, buying, and selling new and used vehicles1, today released its 10th annual Top Dealer Awards2 recognizing dealerships that provide shoppers with exceptional service, guidance, and support. To commemorate the program’s milestone anniversary, CarGurus has introduced two new award categories showcasing dealer commitment to customer satisfaction in today’s digital age.



“It has been an honor over the past decade to celebrate the dealers that, like CarGurus, prioritize consumer trust, transparency, and ease in the car buying and selling journey,” said Sam Zales, CarGurus President and Chief Operating Officer. “As the shopping experience has evolved and consumers look to online tools to build even more confidence in the process, we feel it’s important to update our awards to highlight the dealers who are successfully empowering customers to shop their way - whether online, in-person, or a mix of both.”

CarGurus Top Dealer Award categories include:

Top-Rated Dealer recognizes the dealers that received a minimum average rating of 4.5 out of 5 in 2023 with at least five new reviews for dealers in the U.S., four new reviews for those in Canada and the U.K.

recognizes the dealers that received a minimum average rating of 4.5 out of 5 in 2023 with at least five new reviews for dealers in the U.S., four new reviews for those in Canada and the U.K. Top Value Dealer is a new award honoring the top 100 dealerships in each region with the highest percentage of inventory rated as a “Good” or “Great” deal in 2023.

is a new award honoring the top 100 dealerships in each region with the highest percentage of inventory rated as a “Good” or “Great” deal in 2023. Top Digital Dealer is a new category for dealerships in the U.S. who are leading the charge in digital retail enablement to answer rising demand from shoppers to do more from home. The award recognizes the top 100 dealers with the highest percentage of inventory in 2023 configured to let shoppers start their purchase online—including securing financing and placing a deposit—for faster, more efficient sales.



Informed by verified customer reviews and analysis of vehicle listings data in the CarGurus platform, the Top Dealer Awards provide unbiased validation of a dealer’s commitment to customer service.

“We focus on creating a customer experience that is as transparent and straightforward as possible so that we can consistently meet, if not exceed, expectations. Our standing as a CarGurus Top Dealer and winner across all three categories reflects that commitment and reinforces customer trust in our brand,” said Gary Pretzfeld, co-owner of AutoTrust USA, a Miami-area pre-owned dealership. “CarGurus features like vehicle deal ratings and online financing tools through Digital Deal enable shoppers to come to our dealership feeling informed and ready to transact, while helping us deliver on our customer-focused mission.”

CarGurus’ Top Dealers will be notified of the honor, along with tools to promote their recognition in-store and online, including newly released inventory page badging on CarGurus.com.

About CarGurus, Inc.

CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its industry-leading listings marketplace with both digital retail solutions and the CarOffer online wholesale platform. The CarGurus platform gives consumers the confidence to purchase and/or sell a vehicle either online or in-person, and it gives dealerships the power to accurately price, effectively market, instantly acquire, and quickly sell vehicles, all with a nationwide reach. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms, and data analytics to bring trust, transparency, and competitive pricing to the automotive shopping experience. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. 1

CarGurus also operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the U.K. In the U.S. and the U.K., CarGurus also operates the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces, respectively, as independent brands.

To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com , and for more information about CarOffer, visit www.caroffer.com .

CarGurus® is a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc., and CarOffer® is a registered trademark of CarOffer, LLC. All other product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

1 Similarweb : Traffic Insights, Q2 2024, U.S.

2CarGurus’ Top Dealer Program launched in the U.S. in 2015, expanding to the U.K. and Canada in 2017

Media Contact:

Maggie Meluzio

Director, Public Relations & External Communications

pr@cargurus.com