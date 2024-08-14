World premiere of film starring record breaking Porsche at Monterey Car Week

“Edith: Volcano Ascent” charts the extraordinary and brutal adventures of a small team in search of a record

Atlanta, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Porsche 911 driven by Romain Dumas became the highest earthbound vehicle ever when it reached the summit of Ojos del Salado – the tallest volcano in the world.

The story behind this moment has never been fully told, until now; the culmination of over four years of effort, three attempts involving two cars – all with the aim of securing one absolute record.

Every moment of their adventure, from the first extraordinary car being pieced together, through to the extreme acclimatization, the dreams, the heartache and the physical and emotional toll were recorded to allow the creation of a film that gives an unprecedented insight into the literal highs and brutal lows of what’s regarded as one of the toughest records to beat.

The documentary – named after the Porsche 911 that set the record – is the work of independent filmmakers TangentVector, and was supported by Porsche.

Official Trailer (view/download): https://porsche.click/3WM8HAw

“For over four years we meticulously recorded every part of what transpired to be an incredible human adventure and technological achievement,” said J.F. Musial, CEO of TangentVector. “Many have tried to beat this record but very, very few have succeeded … and it became clear that there were good reasons it remained unbeaten for 16 years. This film captured the raw reality of what it takes – told by those who were there and the team who supported them.”

The story picks up the adventure in its earliest days as the very first car is created in a matter of weeks and is narrated by videographer Niko Myyrä, who was present for all three record attempts. Contributions to the film are made by key members of the team including its leader and driver Romain Dumas and Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board, Porsche AG.

The premiere of the 50-minute documentary takes place during Monterey Car Week – being held on Friday, August 16th at the Golden State Theater in the center of Monterey. Limited tickets to the premiere can be found here with the record breaking car making a special appearance and attendees each receiving a piece of special memorabilia to mark the occasion.

Jarred Hopkins Porsche Cars North America, Inc. 404.401.4448 jarred.hopkins@porsche.us Jennifer Bixler Porsche Cars North America 470.827.1201 external.jennifer.bixler@porsche.us