PRIB: Senate commends Yulo, RP Olympians

PHILIPPINES, August 14 - Press Release

August 14, 2024 Senate commends Yulo, RP Olympians Praises for Filipino athletes who participated in the 2024 Paris Olympics continue to pour in as the Senate on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 adopted resolutions congratulating the 22 athletes led by two-time gold medalist Carlos Yulo. With all senators made co-authors, the upper chamber adopted Senate Resolution No. (SRN) 1128, authored by Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., taking into consideration SRNs 1129, 1132, 1140, 1141 and 1144 commending and congratulating Team Philippines "for their impressive performance" in Paris 2024 Olympics. The Filipino Olympians hauled two golds and another two bronze medals , making it the country's best performance ever in the Olympics since 1924. "The historic and record-breaking achievements by the Filipino Olympians, which can be considered as the country's best Olympics stint in history, proves that Filipinos are among the best and brightest in the global arena of sports," Revilla said in his resolution. "The 22-strong Philippine contingent in the Paris 2024 Olympics has served as an epitome of the 'quintessence of Filipino spirit' defining the nation's continuous showcase of perseverance, discipline and excellence. Their participation in the quadrennial sporting event is proof of unfolding historical milestones beyond chasing medals. They are exemplars in their respective fields who shine their light of inspiration to our next generations of athletes," it added. Earlier, Yulo and 21 other athletes got a warm reception at the Malacañang Palace where they were received by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and the First Family after they arrived from Paris. Aside from Yulo, who bagged gold medals in floor exercises and vault, commended were boxing bronze medalist Nesty Petecio, who won silver medal during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and first time Olympic medalist Aira Villegas, who also won bronze in boxing. Other athletes who participated in the Paris Olympics were fencer Samantha Catantan, swimmers Jarod Hatch and Kayla Sanchez, trackster Lauren Hoffman, hurdler John Cabang Tolentino, boxers Eumir Marcial, Carlo Paalam, and Hergie Bacyadan, weightlifters John Ceniza, Elreen Ann Ando and Vanessa Palomar Sarno, pole vaulter EJ Obiena, rower Joanie Delgaco, and judoka Kiyomi Watanabe, golfers Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina and gymnasts Aleah Finnegan, Emma Malabuyo, and Levi Jung-Ruivivar. "The Philippine Senate has, on several occasions, given recognition to outstanding Filipinos for their exemplary feats of bringing honor and glory to the country," the resolution stated. The 2024 Summer Olympics, the XXXIII edition of the Olympics and officially branded as Paris 2024, is an international multi-sport quadrennial event which took place from July 24 to August 11, 2024 in France. It is considered as the world's most prestigious multi-sports competition with more than 200 competing country delegations hoping to break personal and world records in sports history. This year's edition marks the 100th year of Filipino athletes competing at the Summer Olympics Games -- the first being in Paris 1924 Olympics as representatives of the first Southeast Asian country to compete. The country's medal haul marked the country's best performance ever. It gives the country a continuing winning streak as the top performing Southeast Asian country since the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The Senate also adopted SRN 1097 taking into consideration SRNs 1098, 1100, 1101, 1102, 1103, 1104, 1105, 1106, 1107, 1108, 1110, 1111, 1113, 1115, 1116, 1141, 1149 and 1151 congratulating and commending Yulo "for being the first Filipino to have a gold medal finish in the Olympics' artistic gymnastics floor exercise." Also adopted was SRN 1117, taking into consideration SRNs 1118, 1119, 1120, 1125, 1134, 1137, 1139, 1141, and 1149 conferring the Philippine Senate Medal of Excellence to Villegas; and another set of resolutions for Petecio. The resolutions will be conferred to the athletes once they arrive at the Senate.