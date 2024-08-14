PHILIPPINES, August 14 - Press Release

August 14, 2024 Transcript of Sen. Pia Cayetano's Co-sponsorship Speech Recognizing Filipino Olympians

August 14, 2024 Today, I rise to co-sponsor our resolution to honor our Olympians. I was actually in Cebu going back to the Senate the day that Caloy won. And I delivered a speech to mayors and I was talking to them about their sustainability plans, their long-term plans for their constituents, their towns. And I said to them, maniwala kayo, walang makakaalala sa atin. Ang maaalala nila si Carlos Yulo. Because that is the truth, Mr. President. When you achieve such a significant accomplishment like Carlos Yulo has, people will remember your name. And I'd like to of course also give special recognition to Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas, our other medalists, and also include our fourth placers, EJ Obiena and Bianca Pagdanganan. I read a study that said... that silver medalists tend to be not as happy as third placers. Kasi the third placers are happy that umabot sila sa third place, and they will take home the medal. The second placers focus on not being able to get the first place. So, I also want to acknowledge the fourth placers because that is how close they were to bringing home a medal. And it does not diminish in any way the work, the effort, the dedication, the years they have put in. Many times, winning a medal is already beyond one's control, it is really beyond one's ability to deliver on that particular day. And that is where I would also like to give, and I will repeat this part of my speech when we are with the athletes, to the Senate body, led by our former Chairperson of the Committee on Finance, now Secretary Sonny Angara, our former Senate President Migz Zubiri, because we really funded our national athletes, and I have to say this because national athletes, Olympians, are not born overnight. And not even in the last four years since their last Olympic attempt, or in their last Asian Games qualifiers. It takes years, decades, practically their whole life. And so what we have attempted to do is to really fund grassroots programs and competitions for our athletes that have that opportunity to excel beyond the school-based programs, beyond the Palarong Pambansa, and outside of our country. When our athletes are here next week, we will join our colleagues in honoring them again. But what I do really want to shed light on is all the effort that all the supporters have put in to make this possible. There are private citizens, private donors. Government has really stepped up. For those who do not know, in some countries, including the United States, the support does not really come from the government. But in our country, the government has stepped up in a way it had not been able to really support in the last 10 or 20 years by way of giving direct support to the athletes. But again, also in the investments we've made in the infrastructure for sports. One more thing I'd like to add, for the sake of all the supporters, the Filipinos who rallied behind our athletes and also those who just sat on the sidelines to watch. These athletes are people. Tao lang po sila. They also have the same issues that you and I have. Minsan may problema sa love life. Minsan may problema sa mga mahal sa buhay, katulad ng magulang. Minsan, siguro, gigising din ng masungit. May araw din siguro na may sumpong. May araw na pagod. I have all those emotions as a human being, as a mother, as a senator, and I'm also an athlete. And I ask that we realize that just because you achieve so much, it doesn't mean that you're not a human being. And sana naman yung ating mga netizens would remember this, that beyond the medals that they bring home, mga tao din ito. Sana magbigay tayo ng more support pa kasi on top of the daily job that many of us have, eight hours, on top of the problems that we all have to face, whether our problems are traffic, family, love life. And kumakayod pa yan ng how many hours to perfect their skills. So I really want to take this opportunity to ask our netizens to be kind, to be grateful for the honor that these athletes have brought us. And this starts with Caloy, Nesthy, Aira, EJ, Bianca, and all our other Olympians who participated. And let's not forget our para-athletes who are now in Paris, who are with the full support of our government agencies, POC, and some private donors as well, are also undergoing their last few weeks of training before their competition starts. Bigay din natin yung support sa kanila. Thank you, Mr. President.