PHILIPPINES, August 14 - Press Release

August 14, 2024 Cayetano calls for reassessment of online gambling, foreign loans, housing, aid in 2025 budget Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Wednesday presented a four-point appeal to the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) to ensure the efficient allocation of the 2025 national budget: scrutinize online gambling, provide safeguards for the contracting of foreign loans, improve housing programs, and provide targeted aid to Filipinos in need. This appeal came after the Senate's briefing with the DBCC on the proposed 2025 National Expenditure Program (NEP) on August 14, 2024, which also included a presentation from the Department of Finance (DOF). "Kung ano ang ating itatanim, iyan din ang ating aanihin," Cayetano said, stressing that the choices made in shaping the 2025 budget will directly influence the country's future. Cayetano's first point urged the DBCC and the DOF to "put perspective" on online gambling. He argued that even without a cost-benefit analysis, it is clear that online gambling poses a significant moral and social risk to the public. "Even without any cost benefit analysis, it's a scientific fact that an addiction that is openly offered and made available to people who are susceptible to that addiction, then patay na tayo," he said. Expressing gratitude for President Marcos' stance on banning Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO), Cayetano called on the government to also consider eradicating online gambling in the country. On his second point, Cayetano emphasized the need to exercise fiscal prudence and safeguards before contracting a loan. "The only limitation is [that] provided in the Constitution which states that no money shall be spent without appropriation," he said. On improving housing programs, Cayetano questioned the feasibility of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar's declaration that housing units will become more affordable to Filipinos, given the existing backlogs and growing demand. "I want him and the housing sector to succeed, but the plan has to be workable," Cayetano said, noting the significant gap between the 98,000 units the department is expected to deliver in 2024 and the 4,000 units allegedly accomplished in 2023. Last year, the DHSUD said the average cost of a low-cost housing would be between P933,000 to P1.6 million. Assuming that the unit price is set at P1 million, with a target of 3.2 million houses for 2028, the cost for the country would be P3.2 trillion. Cayetano also highlighted the practicality of sovereign guarantees for the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Program (4PH), given the substantial funding required for housing projects and to address backlogs in residential units. "Ang point ko lang, [maganda na] y'ung minimum wage owners ay mabibigyan ng ownership ng bahay, but the economics has to work, hindi pwedeng lahat," he added. Cayetano concluded by urging the government to focus aid provisions on "targeted" beneficiaries within its approximately P590 billion budget, to ensure that those most in need are prioritized. "Actually with that amount, you can give all the poor families P20,000 pesos each, theoretically," he said. "We should really look at which ayuda we should keep targeted, and which we should just directly give," he added. Cayetano, nanawagan ng mas malalim na pagsusuri sa online gambling, foreign loans, housing, at ayuda sa 2025 budget Naghain si Senator Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Miyerkules ng apat na puntong apela para sa mas maayos na alokasyon ng 2025 national budget: pagsusuri sa online gambling, pagkakaroon ng safeguard sa pangongontrata ng foreign loans, pagpapabuti sa housing programs, at pagkakaroon ng targeted na ayuda para sa mga nangangailangan. Binanggit niyan ang apela na ito sa naganap na Senate briefing tungkol sa iminumungkahing 2025 National Expenditure Program (NEP) nitong August 14, 2024 kasama ang Department of Finance (DOF). "Kung ano ang ating itatanim, iyan din ang ating aanihin," wika ni Cayetano, at sinabing ang desisyon ng mga mambabatas para sa 2025 budget ay may direktang epekto sa kinakaharap ng bansa. Sa kanyang unang punto, hinikayat ni Cayetano ang DBCC at DOF na bigyang-pansin ang online gambling dahil ito ay malinaw na may negatibong epekto sa bansa at hindi na kinakailangan ng isang cost-benefit analysis. "Even without any cost benefit analysis, it's a scientific fact that an addiction that is openly offered and made available to people who are susceptible to that addiction, then patay na tayo," wika niya. Nagpasalamat si Cayetano sa paninindigan ni Pangulong Marcos na ipagbawal ang mga Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO), at hinimok ang gobyerno na isaalang-alang din ang pag-aalis ng online gambling sa bansa. Sa kanyang pangalawang punto, binigyang-diin ni Cayetano ang pangangailangan ng fiscal prudence at proteksyon bago mangutang ang bansa. "The only limitation is [that] provided in the Constitution which states that no money shall be spent without appropriation," wika niya. Pagdating naman sa pagpapabuti ng mga housing projects, kinuwestyon ni Cayetano ang deklarasyon ni Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar na ang housing units ay magiging mas abot-kaya para sa mga Pilipino sa kabila ng umiiral na backlog at lumalaking demand. "I want him and the housing sector to succeed, but the plan has to be workable," wika ni Cayetano, at binanggit ang malaking agwat sa pagitan ng 98,000 units na inaasahang maitayo sa 2024 at ng 4,000 units na umano'y natapos na noong 2023. Noong nakaraang taon, sinabi ng DHSUD na ang average na halaga ng low-cost housing ay nasa pagitan ng P933,000 hanggang P1.6 million. Kung ipagpapalagay na ang presyo ng unit ay itinakda sa P1 million, na may target na 3.2 million bahay para sa 2028, ang gastos para sa bansa ay aabot sa P3.2 trillion. Binanggit din ni Cayetano ang pagiging praktikal ng sovereign guarantees para sa Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Program (4PH), sa harap ng malaking pondo na kinakailangan para sa mga housing projects at upang matugunan ang mga backlog sa mga residential units. "Ang point ko lang, [maganda na] y'ung minimum wage owners ay mabibigyan ng ownership ng bahay, but the economics has to work, hindi pwedeng lahat," wika niya. Sa kanyang pagtatapos, hinimok ni Cayetano ang gobyerno na ituon ang atensyon sa pagbibigay ng tulong sa mga "targeted" beneficiaries gamit ang P590 billion budget para dito upang mabigyan ng prioridad ang mga pinaka-nangangailangan. "Actually with that amount, you can give all the poor families P20,000 pesos each, theoretically," wika niya. "We should really look at which ayuda we should keep targeted, and which we should just directly give," dagdag niya.