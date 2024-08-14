PHILIPPINES, August 14 - Press Release

August 14, 2024 IMEE THANKS LOWER HOUSE FOR FILING COUNTERPART BILL TO ACCELERATE PASSAGE OF HER 6-YEAR FIXED TERM PUSH FOR BARANGAY OFFICIALS Senator Imee R. Marcos expressed increased optimism for the passage of her legislative measure since 2022 seeking a fixed six-year term for barangay officials, now that a counterpart bill has been filed at the House of Representatives (HRep). On August 16, 2022, Marcos filed Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1195, which seeks to extend to six years the term of office of barangay officials and members of the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK), amending Section 43 (c) of "The Local Government Code of 1991" (Republic Act No. 7160). On April 8, 2024, she filed SBN 2629, proposing a fixed six-year term for barangay officials. The proposed measure limits barangay officials to serve only two consecutive terms in the same position. "Marami pong salamat sa mga kongresista na nakarinig sa aking panukalang batas na habaan ang termino ng mga barangay officials. Huli man sila, malaking tulong pa rin. Thank you po," the senator said, referring to House Bill No. 10747, filed at the HRep on August 12, 2024. "Matapos kong ihain ang mga panukalang nagpalawig ng termino ng mga opisyal ng ating mga barangay at nagpaliban sa halalan noong 2019 at 2022, akin nang isinulong na maisabatas na ang 6-year fixed term bilang permanenteng solusyon," she added. Marcos stresses the current term of three years is "far too short for these officials to see their own projects through," since they spend the greater portion of their terms implementing the policies and projects of the national and local governments. The myriad responsibilities and roles of barangay officials, described by the senator as "frontliners" of government service, such as those of mediator, peacemaker, social worker, and rescue worker, and in the planning and implementation of government policies, plans, programs, and projects have unfortunately hindered their chance to formulate and implement their own projects. "Dahil dyan nagiging problema ang continuity o pagpapatuloy ng mga proyekto sa barangay kaya hindi talaga praktikal, at nakakaapekto pa sa kalidad ng serbisyong natatanggap ng ating mga kababayan," Marcos stressed. She added, "Dagdag gastos din sa pamahalaan ang pagsasagawa ng maraming halalan. Halimbawa, P11 bilyon ang inilaan natin para sa 2023 barangay elections. Kapag nilagay natin sa anim na taon ang termino ng mga opisyal ng barangay, magagamit natin ang ating matitipid na pondo sa mahahalagang programa at proyekto sa barangay." As of August 14, 2024, a total of 857 barangay, city/municipal, and provincial resolutions from different parts of the country have expressed support for Marcos' legislative measure, with some urging the HRep to follow the senator's lead. 107 resolutions from SK chapters nationwide have likewise formally endorsed Marcos' SBN No. 2707, filed on June 5, 2024, which proposes to synchronize the SK elections with the May 8, 2028 national and local elections.