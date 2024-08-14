Infinidat Wins “Best of Show” Award at FMS: The Future of Memory and Storage 2024

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat , a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced that the new-generation InfiniBox® G4 family of enterprise storage solutions has been awarded a prestigious “Best of Show” award for the “ Most Innovative Hyperscaler Implementation ” at the 2024 FMS: The Future of Memory and Storage tradeshow. The “Best of Show” award is given to the most outstanding product, service, or innovation showcased at the annual FMS conference. Infinidat was selected in the “Most Innovative Hyperscaler Implementation” category – an award Infinidat also won at FMS in 2023 and 2022 for its previous generation of the InfiniBox™ SSA enterprise all-flash array.



Infinidat received this honor for its new InfiniBox G4 all-flash and hybrid storage array solutions. The company launched the InfiniBox G4 family of next-generation storage arrays for all-flash and hybrid configurations in May 2024. The new InfiniBox G4 is a breakthrough with its leap ahead in performance, delivering an improvement of up to 2.5x. The G4 pushes the boundaries of enterprise-class storage solutions by leveraging the next generation of powerful and energy efficient CPU technology.

“It’s amazing that, although the next generation of our InfiniBox solutions has only been on the market for a couple of months, the InfiniBox G4 family of enterprise storage solutions is already being declared a ‘Best of Show’ winner in a prestigious award competition at a major industry conference,” said Eric Herzog, CMO at Infinidat. “What an incredible reception of the G4 by the industry and the FMS judges, affirming the groundbreaking advancement of the hottest enterprise storage solution on the market today for hybrid and all-flash storage deployments!”

The new InfiniBox SSA G4 all-flash solution provides a scale-up architecture with 60%, 80% and 100% populated models, while the InfiniBox G4 hybrid system continues as a fully-populated offering. The new all-flash storage solutions also include the small footprint InfiniBox SSA G4 F1400T model, requiring only 14RU that starts at 155 terabytes (TB) usable capacity (387TB effective capacity) at a very affordable price, while delivering all the InfiniBox SSA high end enterprise capabilities and InfuzeOS features. The SSA G4 F1400T family can be installed in a customer’s existing data center racks, at a colocation facility or an edge/distributed data center. Furthermore, in support of the new G4 series, Infinidat unveiled a new lifecycle management controller upgrade option called InfiniVerse™ Mobius.

“When considering investment in enterprise storage arrays, customers seek seamless hybrid multi-cloud support, advanced cybersecurity capabilities, flexible lifecycle upgrades and a high performance Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS) solution,” said Jay Kramer, Chairman of the Awards Program and President of Network Storage Advisors Inc. “We are proud to recognize Infinidat’s InfiniBox G4 family, as it checks all the boxes with next-generation all-flash and hybrid storage arrays, delivering up to 2.5x the performance of the current generation. The G4 family offers a new lifecycle management controller upgrade option called InfiniVerse Mobius, supports Microsoft Azure public cloud with InfuzeOS Cloud Edition and includes a number of compelling new enhancements to Infinidat’s industry acclaimed InfiniSafe enterprise cyber storage resilience and recovery solution.”

Held annually in August in the heart of Silicon Valley, FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage is the premier memory and storage event attracting top professionals, innovators, and companies from around the world. FMS is widely recognized as the world’s foremost conference highlighting the key advancements, trends, and industry figures shaping the multi-billion-dollar high-speed memory, storage and SSD markets. The “Best of Show” award is one of the highest honors given at the event, recognizing outstanding achievement and innovation.

To see the complete list of winners in the 2024 Best of Show award competition, click here .

To read about the new, award-winning InfiniBox G4 family, click here .

About FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage

FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage, produced by Conference ConCepts, is the world's largest conference and exhibition dedicated to the latest trends, innovations, and influencers driving the adoption of high-speed memory and storage technologies. It covers applications within AI, enterprise IT infrastructure, High Bandwidth Memory (HBM), cloud environments, high-performance computing, and mobile and embedded systems. FMS also showcases cutting-edge technology trends across all aspects of high-performance memory and storage, presenting the industry's most innovative products, and also the rapidly growing storage market including mainstream applications, key technologies, leading vendors, and innovative startups. These all drive the multi-billion-dollar high-speed memory, storage, SSD, and HDD markets. FMS brings together customers, IT professionals, analysts, and industry leaders to explore the forefront of memory and storage. With a renewed focus on inclusivity and forward-thinking, FMS is committed to shaping the future of storage applications, particularly their intersection with artificial intelligence. Notable features include the FMS Timeline, Invited Talks from renowned experts, analyst panels on industry trends, the Professional Development Series, Chat with the Experts sessions, FMS Lifetime Achievement Award, Best of Show Awards, and a reception celebrating the SuperWomen of FMS. For more information visit FutureMemoryStorage.com.

About Infinidat

Infinidat provides enterprises and service providers with a platform-native primary and secondary storage architecture that delivers comprehensive data services based on InfiniVerse®. This unique platform delivers outstanding IT operating benefits, support for modern workloads across on-premises and hybrid multi-cloud environments. Infinidat's cyber resilient-by-design infrastructure, consumption-based performance, 100% availability, and cyber security guaranteed SLAs align with enterprise IT and business priorities. Infinidat’s award-winning platform-native data services and acclaimed white glove service are continuously recommended by customers, as recognized by Gartner® Peer Insights reviews. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com .

Connect with Infinidat

About Infinidat

Read our blog

Follow us on Twitter

Join us on LinkedIn

Visit us on Facebook

See us on YouTube

Be our partner

Media Contact

Infinidat

Sapna Capoor

Director of Global Communications

scapoor@infinidat.com I Mobile: +44 (0) 7789684159