Corporate and Municipal CUSIP Request Volumes Fall for Second Consecutive Month in July

Slowdown Led by Lull in New Corporate Debt and Certificate of Deposit Issuance

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUSIP Global Services (CGS) today announced the release of its CUSIP Issuance Trends Report for July 2024. The report, which tracks the issuance of new security identifiers as an early indicator of debt and capital markets activity over the next quarter, found a slowdown in request volume for new corporate and municipal identifiers for a second consecutive month.



North American corporate requests totaled 6,391 in July, which is down 2.6% on a monthly basis. On a year-over-year basis, North American corporate requests closed the month up 7.9%. The monthly volume decline was driven by a 15.6% decrease in request volume for U.S. corporate debt and a 21.1% decrease in volume for Canadian corporate securities. Request volumes for short-term certificates of deposit (-10.1%) and longer-term certificates of deposit (-10.2%) also slowed in July.

The aggregate total of identifier requests for new municipal securities – including municipal bonds, long-term and short-term notes, and commercial paper – fell 18.1% versus June totals. On a year-over-year basis, overall municipal volumes are up 7.6%. Texas led state-level municipal request volume with a total of 180 new CUSIP requests in July, followed by New York (161) and California (67).

“While new issuance volume is still up year-over-year across the majority of asset classes, we are starting to see more frequent slowdowns on a month-to-month basis,” said Gerard Faulkner, Director of Operations for CGS. “The jury is still out on whether that monthly volatility represents a significant trend or just a mid-summer blip in activity. We will continue to monitor CUSIP request volumes closely for any signals.”

Requests for international equity CUSIPs fell 1.7% in July and international debt CUSIP requests rose 14.8%. On an annualized basis, international equity CUSIP requests are down 4.8% and international debt CUSIP requests are up 113.3%.

To view the full CUSIP Issuance Trends report for July, please click here .

Following is a breakdown of new CUSIP Identifier requests by asset class year-to-date through July 2024:

Asset Class 2024 YTD 2023 YTD YOY Change International Debt 3,538 1,659 113.3% Long-Term Municipal

Notes 387 247 56.7% Private Placement

Securities 2,441 1,951 25.1% U.S. Corporate Debt 14,410 11,825 21.9% U.S. Corporate Equity 6,677 5,599 19.3% Canada Corporate

Debt & Equity 3,513 3,014 16.6% Syndicated Loans 1,575 1,474 6.9% Municipal Bonds

5,523 5,194 6.3% International Equity 853 896 -4.8% Short-Term Municipal

Notes 652 694 -6.1% CDs > 1-year Maturity 4,856 5,407 -10.2% CDs < 1-year Maturity 5,802 6,994 -17.0%

