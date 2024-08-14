Hill International Selected by VTA to Continue Providing PM & Staff Support Services for its Ongoing Capital Program

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. and SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International, Inc., delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today it was selected by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) to continue to provide Project Management & Staff Support (PMSS) and staff augmentation services to deliver capital improvements (from planning through operations on an as needed basis), including highway, roadway, pedestrian/bicycle, transit and facility projects. Hill has served as VTA’s PMSS partner since 2017, and this new award extends Hill’s work with VTA through 2029.



VTA acts as an independent special district responsible for bus and light rail operations, congestion management, specific highway improvement projects, and countywide transportation planning. VTA’s currently approved capital program is approximately $2.6 billion and encompasses projects in support of a bus fleet of 435 buses serving a 346-square mile urbanized service area, a 42.2-mile light rail system served by 98 rail cars and 5 historic trolley cars, and associated road, bridge, and highway improvements and maintenance.

Hill’s services will entail as-need project management, construction management, resident engineering, inspection, project controls, and other support in such specialty areas as procurement, safety and security, outreach, and materials testing.

First Vice President, Northern California Operations Andy Kreck, PE, CCM, said of the award: “I’ve lived and worked in the Santa Clara Valley for nearly 30 years and know the good work VTA is doing first-hand. I’m proud we’ve assembled such a strong team to continue our work with VTA, and I’m excited to move forward into the next phase of VTA’s capital program.”

“U.S. infrastructure will always be a focus for Hill,” adds Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf S. Ghali. “Our work over the years with VTA showcases the value we add at all levels to our clients, and with the commitment of leaders like Andy, I know VTA will continue to enjoy the best PM/CM talent and innovations our industry has to offer.”

