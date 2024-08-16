Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Diesel Exhaust Fluid Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Diesel Exhaust Fluid Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The diesel exhaust fluid market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $33.9 billion in 2023 to $36.83 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to stringent emission regulations, adoption of selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technology, growth in commercial vehicle sales, expansion of industrial and agricultural sectors, rise in freight transportation, awareness and compliance initiatives, and infrastructure development.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The diesel exhaust fluid market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $51.5 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increased production of diesel vehicles, electrification of fleet management, growth in marine and rail applications, urbanization and infrastructure projects, a rise in aftermarket sales, sustainability, and environmental goals.

Growth Driver Of The Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market

A rise in interest in heavy-duty vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the diesel exhaust fluid market going forward. Heavy-duty vehicles refer to large and robust vehicles designed for demanding tasks such as long-distance transportation of goods, construction, and industrial applications. The increasing interest in heavy-duty vehicles is due to their versatility, reliability, and ability to efficiently transport large quantities of goods over long distances. Heavy-duty vehicle manufacturers are increasingly integrating diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) systems into their engines to comply with emissions regulations, reduce environmental impact, and enhance fuel efficiency, thereby ensuring sustainability and regulatory compliance while meeting the demands of modern transportation needs.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the diesel exhaust fluid market include Sinopec Group, Shell PLC, TotalEnergies SE, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., BASF SE, Honeywell International Inc., Air Liquide S.A.

Major companies operating in the diesel exhaust fluid market are focusing on developing innovations, such as specialized additives for diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) systems. Specialized additives for diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) systems are designed to address specific challenges and enhance the performance of the SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) systems in diesel vehicles.

Segments:

1) By Component: Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Catalyst, Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) Tank, Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) Injector, Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) Supply Module, Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) Sensor, Other Components

2) By Supply Mode: Cans And Bottles, Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC), Bulk, Other Supply Modes

3) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

4) By End- Use: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the diesel exhaust fluid market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the diesel exhaust fluid market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market Definition

Diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) refers to a solution made of urea and deionized water used in diesel engines equipped with selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technology. It is injected into the exhaust stream to reduce harmful nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions, converting them into harmless nitrogen and water vapor, thereby helping vehicles comply with emissions regulations.

Diesel Exhaust Fluid Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Diesel Exhaust Fluid Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on diesel exhaust fluid market size, diesel exhaust fluid market drivers and trends, diesel exhaust fluid market major players, diesel exhaust fluid competitors' revenues, diesel exhaust fluid market positioning, and diesel exhaust fluid market growth across geographies. The diesel exhaust fluid market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

