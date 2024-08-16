Enterprise Indoor Location-Based Services Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Enterprise Indoor Location-Based Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The enterprise indoor location-based services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.66 billion in 2023 to $0.93 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to enhanced passenger comfort, demand for privacy and security, increased passenger traffic, increased focus on operational efficiency, and operational efficiency for airports.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The enterprise indoor location-based services market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.67 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to advancements in location-based technologies, adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) Devices, development of Industry 4.0, increasing indoor positioning using light, and growing usage of analytics for business process optimization.

Growth Driver Of The Enterprise Indoor Location-Based Services Market

The growing adoption of internet of things (IoT) devices is expected to drive the growth of the enterprise indoor location-based services market. Internet of things (IoT) devices are physical objects or devices embedded with sensors, software, and other technologies to connect and exchange data over the Internet or other networks without human intervention. The adoption of internet of things (IoT) devices is due to technological advancements, increasing connectivity options such as 5G, and expanding applications across industries. Enterprise indoor location-based services (LBS) leverage internet of things (IoT) devices to enhance operational efficiency, customer experience, and safety within indoor environments such as office buildings, warehouses, retail stores, and healthcare facilities.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the enterprise indoor location-based services market include Zebra Technologies Corporation, HPE Aruba Networking, Cisco Meraki, Geotab Inc., DecaWave Limited, Shopkick, Cisco DNA Spaces.

Major companies operating in the enterprise indoor location-based services market focus on developing innovative solutions, such as geolocation platforms, to deliver real-time geolocation services that can reach tall buildings. Geolocation platforms are software systems or services that utilize various technologies to determine and manage the geographic location of devices, assets, or individuals.

Segments:

1) By Product: Analytics And Insights, Automotive Services, Campaign Management, Consumer Services, Enterprise Services, Location And Alerts, Location-Based Advertising Services, Maps, Precision Geo-Targeting

2) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

3) By Application: Monitoring, Navigation, Proximity, Tracking, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the enterprise indoor location-based services market in 2023. The regions covered in the enterprise indoor location-based services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Enterprise Indoor Location-Based Services Market Definition

Enterprise indoor location-based services (LBS) refer to technologies that enable location-specific information and services within indoor environments such as office buildings, warehouses, retail stores, and hospitals. These services leverage various technologies to provide accurate positioning and deliver relevant information or functionalities to users based on their location within a facility.

