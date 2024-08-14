Clearlight’s Countdown to Wellness—Gifts That Shine Bright This Holiday Season

SAUNA Claus’ Gift Guide for Enhanced Well-Being #CountdownToWellness

Berkeley, California, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Activating holiday spirits before the chill of winter sets in, Clearlight ®—the industry leader in infrared saunas and a pioneer in innovative health and wellness solutions—invites you to unwrap wellness with our exclusive collection of holiday gifts. From compact solutions with big impact and mid-level marvels to luxurious award-winning systems and popular products, Clearlight's leading lineup of infrared saunas, red light therapy, PEMF, salt and aromatherapy solutions promise to bring comfort and joy, along with relaxation, to anyone on your gift list. So, gather round and let SAUNA Claus guide you through the list of health, wellness and self-care presents even the Grinch will try to steal this season.

“As the holiday season unfolds, we know it can start to take a toll on our physical, social, emotional and mental health. At Clearlight, health and wellness are a priority, so it’s important to take care of ourselves and our loved ones because we all need self-care,” said Dr. Raleigh Duncan, founder and CEO of Clearlight, widely recognized for his expertise in infrared therapy, one of the most significant contributors to technologies for healing the human body, and a leader in advancing the industry over the past three decades. “We continue to innovate and design a comprehensive range of wellness solutions that help people focus on their health. Celebrate the season with gifts that offer more than just temporary joy—give the lasting gift of wellness, and let Clearlight be your guide to well-being.”

The Spirit of Self-Care—SAUNA Claus’ 2024 Wellness Gift Guide

Clearlight® Sanctuary 2 Full Spectrum 2 Person Infrared Sauna

“Ho, ho, ho! Sanctuary 2 is wonderful for rejuvenating after a long day of delivering presents!”—SAUNA Claus

This holiday season, give the gift of relaxation and well-being with Clearlight's Sanctuary 2 infrared sauna, recently celebrated as "The Best Home Sauna With Light Therapy" by Better Homes & Gardens. Enjoyed by wellness experts, health enthusiasts, biohackers, athletes, teams, celebrities & entertainers, influencers, and more, the Sanctuary 2 offers year-round benefits that go beyond the holiday season.

Featuring a contemporary design and advanced infrared technology, the Sanctuary 2 provides an escape that enhances physical health and mental clarity. Offering advanced near-, mid-, and far-infrared technologies, this two-person wellness solution is part of Clearlight’s full line of infrared saunas, delivering the only true full spectrum infrared saunas available. Equipped with the patented True Wave® Infrared Heaters, the Sanctuary 2 ensures that all wellness wavelengths are delivered 100% of the time, optimizing every sauna session for maximum benefits and performance. With the Sanctuary 2, you’ll enter the New Year feeling refreshed, rejuvenated, and ready to take on 2025!

HALO ONE® Salt Therapy System

SAUNA Claus proclaims: “It’s a breath of fresh air!”

As the crisp winter air fills our lungs and we scurry from place to place trying to check off our gift list, the HALO ONE® invites us to breathe better, deeper and more fully, while at the same time giving us a welcome retreat from the holiday hustle and bustle. HALO ONE’s on-demand system utilizes advanced, patented technology to create a microclimate of a high concentration of salt particles, simulating the atmosphere of a salt cave. Regular and consistent use of this system helps promote lung health, relieve respiratory ailments, improve skin conditions, and achieve a more balanced living and working space year round.

HALO ONE is a quiet, easy-to-operate device that utilizes a liquid saline mixture and Clearlight’s patented Vibrating Mesh Technology—allowing the salt to reach more areas of your lungs. With an award-winning and sleek design, it is portable, practical and can be battery-operated, making it ideal for individuals to get the healing benefits of on-demand salt therapy at home or in the office, as well as in a Clearlight Infrared Sauna. The rechargeable battery also ensures on-demand salt therapy, with each charge capable of delivering three 20-minute sessions. HALO ONE is the perfect present to inspire wellness.

Clearlight® Red Light Therapy—The PERSONAL Tower

“A gift to guide my sleigh and brighten up your day.” —SAUNA Claus

Imagine this: The fog on Christmas eve—and the Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) of winter—has set in. It’s so foggy that even Rudolph’s nose isn’t enough to guide the sleigh full of gifts. SAUNA Claus needs your help! You quickly act to pair Rudoph’s power with the PERSONAL Tower, and not only become the holiday hero but give everyone’s spirits and moods a lift with a burst of rejuvenating red light.

The PERSONAL Tower Red Light Therapy is the mid-level marvel that makes wellness accessible. This sleek and versatile device, measuring 13.5” tall, offers a powerful and portable dose of targeted red light treatment, and is uniquely designed to boost mood, reduce inflammation, promote healing, help with pain management, offer better sleep, reduce wrinkles and age spots, and many other benefits. With more coverage than LED masks, the PERSONAL TOWER is ideal for the face, neck, and upper torso.

Featuring the company’s exclusive Variable Optics™ technology, The PERSONAL Tower is a part of Clearlight’s full suite of FDA-registered red lights products which includes the FULL BODY Tower , and the CORE Tower . This trio is specifically designed for healing the human body, delivering precise, pin-pointed light for targeted therapy on specific areas, as well as gentle and diffuse light for a comprehensive whole-body treatment. Made in the USA, Clearlight red light towers are the gift for anyone who appreciates a daily dose of self-care and wants to add extra sparkle to their holiday season.

Clearlight® The Curve™ Far Infrared Sauna Dome + Amethyst Infrared PEMF Mat

“A dynamic duo of self-care where compact luxury meets wellness!”—SAUNA Claus

Envision ringing in the holidays where relaxation and rejuvenation take center stage in your gift giving cast. Meet The Curve Far Infrared Dome and Amethyst Infrared PEMF Mat, named “Best Portable Sauna for Home, 2024” by Popular Science. The Curve—a portable sauna that incorporates the high-quality technology of Clearlight’s industry-leading saunas with a space-saving and practical design—is the perfect present for anyone living in an apartment, condo, tiny home, etc., but also for those who appreciate gifts that don’t take up too much room. The Curve is receiving high accolades for the promise it is showing in combating depression in Clinical Trials at UCSF, Vail Health, etc. (See related news here )

The Curve consists of two lightweight domes—including an outer dome of natural easy-clean, no-VOC terracotta vinyl— that are easy to store. And, by leaving the head outside of the sauna, the body can withstand high temperatures for longer, achieving optimal core body temperature for clinical results. The Curve comes with the Clearlight exclusive Amethyst Infrared PEMF Mat, providing the benefits of far infrared saunas, while surrounded with healing heat that detoxifies, relieves muscle pain, and supports weight loss. As the Dome envelops you in soothing far infrared heat, the PEMF Mat combines this warmth with infrared wavelengths from over 25 lbs of pure amethyst crystals. Together, they create a personal sanctuary that delivers a gateway to a transformative wellness experience.

The Clearlight AROMA ONE® Essential Oil Diffuser

“Scents-ational!” — SAUNA Claus

Picture this: Snow falling outside your window as the familiar scents of your childhood welcome calm to your inner (and outer) chaos. Meet the AROMA ONE ® Essential Oil Diffuser —the perfect portable present for anyone on your list. The Aroma One uses ultrasonic, high-frequency technology to convert water and essential oil into a fine mist that is dispersed in the air. This wellness solution is compact and runs from any electrical outlet (includes a USB-C cable) or can run with the rechargeable battery. A small gift that offers big results, the AROMA ONE delivers health benefits at home, at work, in your infrared sauna—transforming any space into a self-care oasis with just a few drops of your favorite essential oil.

Black Friday Promotion runs November 1 - December 2: Our biggest sale of the year with our deepest discounts—make your list and check it twice! From November 1st to Dec 2nd, we will offer $600 - $800 Off and discounts available on all Clearlight Wellness products sitewide (discounts applied to purchase price on site). Gift bundles will also be featured.



Give More Wellness—#GivingTuesday and Everyday

As part of the company’s dedication to environmental responsibility, Clearlight is a partner of the National Forest Foundation’s Sapling program, supporting reforestation efforts across the country, and has already helped to plant 8,514 trees to date (numbers as of August 14, 2024). Dr. Duncan added: “For every sauna purchased, Clearlight donates two trees to be planted with The National Forest Foundation. This means, people can invest in their well-being and enjoy the health benefits of our incredible saunas, and at the same time help make a difference in the health of our natural surroundings.”





About Clearlight®:

Founded by a Chiropractic Physician, Dr. Raleigh Duncan, Clearlight is the industry leader in infrared sauna and pioneer in innovative health and wellness solutions for three decades. Clearlight was the first company to develop Carbon/Ceramic infrared heaters capable of delivering a deeper, more penetrating infrared wavelength, while also offering the lowest EMF (electromagnetic fields) and ELF (extremely low frequency) available on the market. Dr. Duncan is widely considered one of the early pioneers in infrared sauna technologies and has patents/patents-pending for much of the technology Clearlight uses. The Berkeley, CA-based company offers best-in-class wellness products for home and business use including: Infrared Saunas, Sanctuary Full Spectrum Saunas, Outdoor Saunas, Premier Infrared Saunas, FDA approved Red Light Therapy—The PERSONAL Tower, and The CORE Tower; HALO ONE Salt Therapy, AROMA ONE Aromatherapy Diffuser, The Curve Sauna Dome, Amethyst Infrared PEMF Mat, and Custom Sauna Heater Kits (Build Your Own Sauna). For every sauna purchase, Clearlight plants two trees with The National Forest Foundation’s Sapling Program. To learn more and/or enhance your existing Clearlight sauna experience, visit infraredsauna.com and ClearlightRed.com; and follow on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok and YouTube. #Clearlight #CountdowntoWellness #holidays #gifts #health #wellness #infrared #redlight #salttherapy #aromatherapy #PEMF

Wishing you a holiday season filled with warmth, joy, and wellness!

