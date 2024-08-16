Data Center Containment Global Market 2024 To Reach $3.02 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 10.5%

Data Center Containment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Data Center Containment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The data center containment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.83 billion in 2023 to $2.02 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased data demands, energy efficiency regulations, increased energy costs that have put pressure on data center operators, the development of more powerful and densely packed servers, corporate sustainability initiatives, the need to minimize operational costs while maintaining high performance.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The data center containment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increased demand for data storage, energy efficiency regulations, rising cost of energy, the rapid expansion of cloud services, and increased awareness of environmental impact, data center operators are increasingly focusing on reducing operational expenses.

Growth Driver Of The Data Center Containment Market

Expanding cloud services is expected to propel the growth of the data center containment market going forward. Cloud services refer to computing resources (such as storage, processing power, or applications) delivered over the internet on a pay-as-you-go basis. Cloud services are expanding due to their ability to provide scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions for businesses and individuals. Data center containment in cloud services enhances cooling efficiency and reduces energy consumption by isolating hot and cold airflows.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the data center containment market include Dell Technologies Inc., Nucor Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation, Legrand SA, Vertiv Holdings, Super Micro Computer Inc.

Major companies operating in the data center containment market are focused on developing advanced air conditioning systems to enhance efficiency and operational performance. Air conditioning systems refer to cutting-edge technologies designed to optimize cooling efficiency and operational effectiveness in data centers.

Segments:

1) By Containment Type: Aisle Containment, Chimney Systems, Curtain Systems, Hard Panel Systems, Modular Systems

2) By Arrangement: Hybrid Containment, Modular Containment, Rigid Containment, Soft Containment

3) By Data Center Type: Hyperscale Data Center, Colocation Data Center, Enterprise Data Center, Other Data Center Types

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the data center containment market in 2023. The regions covered in the data center containment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Data Center Containment Market Definition

Data center containment refers to the practice of managing airflow within a data center environment to optimize cooling efficiency and energy usage. It involves segregating hot and cold air streams to prevent them from mixing, typically using physical barriers such as ducts, panels, or enclosures. Effective containment helps maintain proper temperature levels around IT equipment, improving overall reliability and reducing operating costs associated with cooling.

Data Center Containment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Data Center Containment Global Market Report 2024 provides insights on data center containment market size, data center containment market drivers and trends, data center containment market major players, data center containment competitors' revenues, data center containment market positioning, and data center containment market growth across geographies.

