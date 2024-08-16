Global Fermented Non-Dairy Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Report 2024: Market Insights And Future Outlook

Fermented Non-Dairy Non-Alcoholic Beverages Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Fermented Non-Dairy Non-Alcoholic Beverages Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages market has demonstrated significant growth in recent years. It will expand from $3.53 billion in 2023 to $3.74 billion in 2024, at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. Despite ongoing challenges, the market is anticipated to reach $4.76 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%, driven by the rising adoption of plant-based diets and increasing consumer demand for healthier beverage options.

Rise in Veganism and Plant-Based Diets Drives Market Growth

The surge in veganism and plant-based diets is a key factor fueling the growth of the fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages market. As consumers become more conscious of health and ethical considerations, the demand for these beverages, which offer nutritional benefits and support a plant-based lifestyle, is increasing. According to the Plant-Based Foods Association, plant-based food sales grew by 6.2% in 2021, highlighting the expanding consumer interest in vegan options. This shift is contributing to a stronger market for fermented non-dairy beverages.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=16424&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages market, such as PepsiCo Inc., Danone S.A., and General Mills Inc., are focusing on innovation to meet growing consumer demands. For example, Good Karma Foods recently launched a new line of refrigerated plant-based milks, incorporating top-tier ingredients like oats, flax, and peas to cater to the increasing

preference for nutrient-dense, plant-based options.

In March 2024, the introduction of new fermentation processes and advancements in beverage technology are expected to enhance product offerings, further driving market growth. The popularity of e-commerce is also making it easier for consumers to access a wide range of beverage options.

Segments:

• By Product Type: Dairy Free Drinkable Yogurts, Fermented Soft Drinks, Fermented Juices, Non-Dairy Kefir

• By Source: Fruits, Vegetables, Cereals, Other Sources

• By Distribution Channel: Retail Stores, Department Stores, Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores

• By Application: Modern Trade, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retailers

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages market in 2023 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. The region’s strong growth is attributed to increasing health consciousness and expanding market opportunities. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics and growth prospects.

Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fermented-non-dairy-non-alcoholic-beverages-global-market-report

Fermented Non-Dairy Non-Alcoholic Beverages Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Fermented Non-Dairy Non-Alcoholic Beverages Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages market size, fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages market drivers and trends, fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Food And Beverages E-Commerce Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-and-beverages-ecommerce-global-market-report

Food And Beverages Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-and-beverages-global-market-report

Functional Beverages Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/functional-beverages-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Food and Beverages Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027