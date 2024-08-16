Pet Obesity Management Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Pet Obesity Management Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Pet Obesity Management Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pet obesity management market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $8.37 billion in 2023 to $8.90 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the evolution of pet feeding habits, decreased physical activity, breed genetics, human-animal bond dynamics, and veterinary healthcare trends.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The pet obesity management market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $11.41 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to advancements in veterinary nutrition science, awareness campaigns, innovative weight management products, digital health tracking technologies, and tailored diet and exercise plans.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Pet Obesity Management Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=16509&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Pet Obesity Management Market

The increasing adoption of pets is expected to propel the growth of the pet obesity management market going forward. Pet adoption refers to the responsibility and care taken by individuals or households in providing for the needs, well-being, and companionship of domesticated animals kept primarily for pleasure rather than utility. The rising adoption of pets is due to factors such as lifestyle changes, the humanization of pets, and higher disposable incomes. Pet obesity management plays a crucial role in pet adoption by ensuring the health and well-being of adopted animals, leading to longer, happier lives and reduced healthcare costs.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pet-obesity-management-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the pet obesity management market include Pfizer Inc., Mars Inc., Zoetis Inc., Purina PetCare, Royal Canin SAS, Hill's Pet Nutrition Inc, Drools Pet Food Pvt Ltd, Virbac S.A.

Major companies operating in the pet obesity management market are focused on developing advanced dietary solutions, such as dietary metabolic canned and dry foods, to address the growing concern of pet obesity. Dietary metabolic canned and dry foods refer to specialized pet food products that help pets manage their weight and address obesity issues through controlled calorie intake and nutritional balance.

Segments:

1) By Product: Drugs, Food Supplements

2) By Animal Type: Dogs, Cats, Other Animal Types

3) By Distribution Channel: Pet Specialty Stores, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the pet obesity management market in 2023. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the pet obesity management market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Pet Obesity Management Market Definition

Pet obesity management involves maintaining a balanced diet and ensuring regular exercise for pets to achieve and sustain a healthy weight. It includes monitoring portion sizes, providing nutritious food, and engaging pets in physical activities suited to their breed and age. Regular veterinary check-ups are essential to track progress and adjust the management plan as needed.

Pet Obesity Management Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Pet Obesity Management Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pet obesity management market size, pet obesity management market drivers and trends, pet obesity management market major players, pet obesity management competitors' revenues, pet obesity management market positioning, and pet obesity management market growth across geographies. The pet obesity management market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Pet Food Packaging Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pet-food-packaging-global-market-report

Pet Insurance Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pet-insurance-global-market-report

Pet Healthcare Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pet-healthcare-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Elevate Your Lifestyle: Luxury Furniture Market Insights, Growth Drivers and Sustainable Elegance!