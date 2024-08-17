Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The percutaneous nephrolithotomy market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $16.49 billion in 2023 to $17.90 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing prevalence of kidney stones, rising demand for effective and efficient treatment options for kidney stones, expansion of healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies, aging population leading to a higher incidence of kidney stones, surge in research and development activities, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing emphasis on patient-centric healthcare.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The percutaneous nephrolithotomy market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $25.15 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures, rising demand for effective stone removal techniques, increasing awareness about the benefits of percutaneous nephrolithotomy, growing geriatric population prone to kidney stone formation, growing availability of advanced medical technologies for stone removal, increasing focus on patient-centric care, increasing preference for outpatient procedures.

Growth Driver Of The Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy Market

The increasing prevalence of renal diseases is expected to propel the growth of the percutaneous nephrolithotomy market going forward. Renal diseases refer to a range of conditions that affect the kidneys, impairing their ability to function properly. The prevalence of renal diseases is due to rising rates of diabetes and hypertension, an aging population, poor lifestyle choices, genetic predisposition, chronic conditions, and improved awareness and diagnosis. Percutaneous nephrolithotomy helps manage renal diseases by providing a minimally invasive surgical procedure to remove large or complex kidney stones, alleviate pain, prevent urinary tract infections, and improve kidney function.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the percutaneous nephrolithotomy market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Olympus Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Coloplast Corporation.

Major companies operating in the percutaneous nephrolithotomy market are focused on adopting innovative solutions, such as robot-assisted surgical platforms, to enhance surgical precision and patient outcomes. A robot-assisted surgical platform is an advanced medical system that uses robotic technology to assist surgeons in performing complex procedures with greater precision, control, and flexibility.

Segments:

1) By Type: Magnesium Ammonium Phosphate Stone Type, Calcareous Type, Uric Acid Calculi Type

2) By Component: Accessories, Devices, Services

3) By End-User: Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, Hospitals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the percutaneous nephrolithotomy market in 2023. The regions covered in the percutaneous nephrolithotomy market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy Market Definition

Percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL) is a minimally invasive surgical procedure used to remove kidney stones (renal calculi) from the urinary tract. This procedure involves making a small incision in the skin and creating a direct channel to the kidney through which instruments are inserted to break up and extract the stones. PCNL is employed when other less invasive methods, such as shock wave lithotripsy or ureteroscopy, are ineffective or unsuitable.

