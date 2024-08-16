Crystallization Equipment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Crystallization Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The crystallization equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.34 billion in 2023 to $3.53 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the growing demand for crystallization equipment in the plastics industry, increasing demand for pharmaceuticals, need for high-purity compounds, rising demand for nutraceuticals and dietary supplements and increased industrial activity, rise in the demand for crystallization processes in the medical industries.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The crystallization equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.41 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the expansion of the pharmaceutical industry, increasing investment in research and development, stricter environmental regulations, rising mining and mineral processing and growth in the biotechnology sector, and rising demand for high-quality and pure crystals.

Growth Driver Of The Crystallization Equipment Market

The increasing demand for pharmaceuticals is expected to propel the growth of the crystallization equipment market going forward. The pharmaceutical industry is involved in the discovery, development, production, and marketing of pharmaceutical goods for use as drugs that cure, prevent, or alleviate symptoms of disease. The pharmaceutical industry is experiencing increased demand due to the growing need for drugs, biologics, and medical devices to cure, prevent, or alleviate diseases. Crystallization equipment in pharmaceuticals is crucial for purifying substances by inducing crystal formation and ensuring precise control over particle size, shape, and purity, which is essential for drug development and manufacturing processes.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the crystallization equipment market include Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., GEA Group AG, Mettler Toledo, Sulzer Ltd., Veolia Water Technologies & Solutions, SPX FLOW.

Major companies operating in the crystallization equipment market are focusing on developing advanced products, such as multi-reactor crystallizers, to enhance efficiency, scalability, and precision in crystal formation processes. A multi-reactor crystallizer is a type of crystallization equipment that uses multiple reactors in parallel to facilitate the crystallization process.

Segments:

1) By Type: Batch Vacuum Crystallizer, Cooling Crystallizer, Draft Tube Baffle Crystallizer, Evaporative Crystallizers, Fluidized Bed Crystallizers, Forced-Circulation Crystallizer, Oslo Crystallizer, Surface-Cooled Crystallizer, Vacuum Crystallizer

2) By Crystallization Type: Cooling, Evaporative, Reactive

3) By Process: Batch, Continuous

4) By End-User Industry: Agrochemical, Chemical, Food And Beverage, Metal And Mineral, Pharmaceutical, Wastewater Treatment

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the crystallization equipment market in 2023. The regions covered in the crystallization equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Crystallization Equipment Market Definition

Crystallization equipment refers to machinery and devices used in industrial and laboratory settings to facilitate the formation of solid crystals from a solution, melt, or vapor. This equipment is essential for purifying chemicals, producing pharmaceuticals, manufacturing food products, and creating materials with specific structural properties.

