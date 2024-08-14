Press Releases 14 Aug 2024

Amsterdam, 13 August 2024 – Climate innovation in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) has grown significantly, originating from social entrepreneurship and evolving to address local environmental challenges. A report by EIT Climate-KIC in partnership with Briter Bridges and funded by Salesforce reveals that over 325 deals brought more than $3.4 billion in funding into LAC’s climate tech ecosystem between 2015 and Q1 2024.

The report, titled “A glimpse into climate innovation ecosystems in Latin America and the Caribbean”, also highlights the urgency for climate action. Recent factors like urbanisation, economic growth, and rising middle classes are exerting pressure on LAC’s natural resources. Funding for climate tech in the region remains lower than global trends, signalling an opportunity for early and growth-stage investors to enter an underfunded market. Investments have been diverse: 19% in solar energy, 18% in alternative proteins, 7% in crop farming, 5% in batteries, 4% in vehicles, and 3% in wind energy. Brazil and Mexico have captured the largest shares of funding volume for climate tech in LAC, reflecting the maturity of their surrounding start-up ecosystems.

Using data from Briter Intelligence and insights from key stakeholders, the report highlights several critical trends: funding for climate innovation is growing but still lags behind other sectors; there is an urgent need for diversified funding to support scalable business models; and regulatory and cultural barriers are significant challenges.

Organisations strengthening the entrepreneurship ecosystem

This report is a product of EIT Climate-KIC in partnership with Briter Bridges, who provided the data and analysis, and funded by Salesforce. This collaboration highlights the importance of Entrepreneurship Support Organisations (ESOs) in fostering a diverse and inclusive climate innovation ecosystem. By strengthening ESOs, the programme aims to build a robust community that can advance gender-inclusive climate action and create a sustainable future for the region.

Invitation to an online event

Report

EIT Climate-KIC’s Commitment to LAC

EIT Climate-KIC is dedicated to developing a robust climate innovation ecosystem in LAC. Over the past eight years, we have supported to the region’s dynamic climate landscape by supporting over 125 Climathons in 55 cities, working with start-ups in incubation and acceleration programmes, collaborating with 14 development agencies, and partnering with more than 25 ESOs. These efforts have resulted in the creation and support of over 300 climate ventures. In 2024, we are deepening our engagement through programmes with key local partners like IDB Lab, and global initiatives such as the CATAL1.5°T programme, enhancing our collaborative efforts to support climate ventures and ecosystem actors.

