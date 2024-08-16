Global Games Streaming Market Report 2024: Market Insights And Future Outlook

Games Streaming Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $17.4 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global games streaming market is projected to grow from $9.07 billion in 2023 to $10.33 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. This growth is driven by the increasing popularity of subscription-based models, the rise of content creators and influencers, and the proliferation of high-speed internet, enabling more widespread access to game streaming platforms. The market is expected to continue its rapid expansion, reaching $17.4 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 13.9%, fueled by advancements in 5G technology, the rise of cloud gaming, and the globalization of gaming markets.

Esports Tournament Popularity Driving Market Growth

The growing popularity of esports tournaments is a major factor driving the growth of the game streaming market. Esports tournaments, where professional and amateur gamers compete in organized events, have seen explosive growth due to widespread internet access, expanding global gaming communities, and the increasing prestige of professional gaming competitions. Game streaming platforms enhance esports by broadcasting tournaments globally, engaging fans interactively, and fostering a community around competitive gaming. According to a 2022 report by Newzoo International B.V., the global esports audience grew by 8.7% annually, reaching 532 million, with the audience for gaming live-streaming approaching 810 million in 2021.

Major Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the games streaming market include Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, AT&T Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., and Sony Corporation. These companies are increasingly focusing on integrating game streaming with smart TVs and gaming hubs, providing seamless experiences for gamers. For example, in September 2023, Samsung Electronics partnered with Blacknut to launch a Free Game Pilot initiative on the Samsung Gaming Hub, allowing users to explore games on Samsung Smart TVs without sign-ins or subscriptions.

Emerging Trends in Game Streaming

The forecast period is expected to witness several key trends in the game streaming market, including the adoption of cloud gaming, integration of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), cross-platform accessibility, and the application of AI and machine learning to enhance user experiences. Additionally, there is a growing emphasis on sustainability initiatives and the expansion of gaming content libraries to meet the increasing demand from a global audience.

Segments:

• Solutions: Web-Based, App-Based

• Revenue Model: Advertisement Game Streaming, Subscription Game Streaming, Other Revenue Models

• Device Type: Smartphones, Tablets, Gaming Consoles, Personal Computers And Laptops, Smart Televisions, Head Mounted Displays

• Gamer Type: Casual Gamers, Avid Gamers, Hard Core Gamers Or Professional, Lifestyle Gamer

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the games streaming market in 2023, driven by high internet penetration, a large base of gaming enthusiasts, and the presence of leading technology companies. The region's dominance is expected to continue, supported by ongoing advancements in gaming technology and infrastructure.

Games Streaming Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Games Streaming Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on games streaming market size, games streaming market drivers and trends, games streaming market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The games streaming market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

