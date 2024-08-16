Electric Mid- And Large (9-14m) Bus Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Electric Mid- And Large (9-14m) Bus Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Electric Mid- And Large (9-14m) Bus Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The electric mid- and large (9-14m) bus market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.66 billion in 2023 to $8.84 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to environmental concerns and regulations, government policies and incentives, urbanization and public transport demand.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The electric mid- and large (9-14m) bus market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $15.83 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to electric drivetrain efficiency, government support and incentives, climate change mitigation, public demand for clean transport, and autonomous technology.

Growth Driver Of The Electric Mid- And Large (9-14m) Bus Market

The increasing demand for public transportation is expected to propel the growth of the electric mid- and large (9-14m) bus market going forward. Public transportation, also known as public transit or mass transit, refers to various modes of transportation available to the public that operate on set routes and schedules. The increasing demand for public transport is driven by a combination of demographic trends, environmental imperatives, economic considerations, technological advancements, and changes in societal attitudes. Mid- and large-sized buses (9-14 meters) are pivotal in enhancing public transportation systems' capacity, efficiency, and sustainability. Their ability to transport large numbers of passengers, coupled with the benefits of modern electric bus technology, makes them an indispensable asset in meeting the growing demand for public transport in urban and suburban areas.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the electric mid- and large (9-14m) bus market include BYD Company Ltd., Daimler Truck AG, Tata Motors, AB Volvo, CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co. Ltd., Cummins Inc., Transdev.

Major companies operating in the electric mid- and large (9-14m) bus market are focused on developing innovative products such as hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) to offer an alternative zero-emission solution to battery-electric buses. Hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) refer to vehicles that use hydrogen as fuel and convert it into electricity through a chemical reaction in the fuel cell.

Segments:

1) By Propulsion: Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV), Diesel, Gasoline, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) And Plug-in Electric Vehicle (PEV), Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

2) By Seating Capacity: 70 Seats And Above, Below 70 Seats

3) By Level Of Autonomy: Autonomous, Manual, Semi-Autonomous

4) By Application: Coaches, City Or Transit Bus, School Bus, Midi Bus

5) By End-Use: Private, Public

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the electric mid- and large (9-14M) bus market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the electric mid- and large (9-14m) bus market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Electric Mid- And Large (9-14m) Bus Market Definition

Electric mid-and large (9-14m) buses refer to buses that are powered by electricity and have lengths ranging from 9 to 14 meters. These buses offer a sustainable and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional diesel or gasoline-powered buses. These buses are increasingly being adopted by cities and transit authorities worldwide to promote sustainable urban mobility and reduce the environmental impact of public transportation systems.

