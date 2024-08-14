Premier MaQueen Letshoa-Mathae hands over houses to Jagersfontein mudslide disaster victims, 14 Aug

The Free State Provincial Government is pleased to announce the handover of houses to the victims of the Jagersfontein mudslide disaster on Wednesday, 14th August 2024 in the Kopanong Local Municipality.

The Jagersfontein mudslide disaster was a devastating tragedy that occurred on September 11, 2022, in Jagersfontein, when heavy rainfall in the area caused a tailings dam at a nearby diamond mine to collapse, releasing a massive amount of mud and water into the surrounding community displacing hundreds of residents, destroying homes, businesses, and infrastructure, leaving a trail of destruction and sadly claiming several lives.

Premier MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae will officiate over the handover ceremony, highlighting the province's commitment to supporting and rebuilding the lives of those affected by the disaster.

"The handover of these houses marks a significant milestone in our efforts to provide relief and support to the victims of the Jagersfontein mudslide disaster," said Premier Letsoha-Mathae. "We are committed to rebuilding and restoring hope in our communities."

Media are invited to attend and cover this important event as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 14th August 2024

Time: 09:00

Location: Mayibuye Hall, Jagersfontein, Kopanong Local Municipality

Media Interviews, Coordination and RSVPs: Pulane Tsupane

Media Strategy and News Services

Cell: 071 302 2595

E-mail: Pulane.tsupane@fspremier. gov.za

Media enquiries:

Acting Head of Communication Setjhaba K. Maphalla

Cell: 071 302 2591

Email: setjhaba.maphalla@fspremier.gov.za

Director: Media Strategy and Liaison Thabang Mokoka

Cell: 071 660 5401

Email: thabang.mokoka@fspremier. gov.za

