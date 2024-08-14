RRegistration for the Mass in Tasitolu, no intention to limit people’s participation.

Tue. 13 of August of 2024, 15:22h

The Cardinal Archbishop of the Metropolitan Archdiocese of Dili, Cardinal Dom Virgílio do Carmo da Silva, clarified, on August 12, 2024, that the registration being carried out in each parish is not intended to limit the participation of christians in the great mass that will be celebrated in Tasitolu by Pope Francis.

Cardinal Dom Virgílio do Carmo emphasized thar the visit of His Holiness Pope Francis is meant for all people and that the registration that is exclusively meant to organize the necessay logistics for the event. “The registration that is being carried out underway is not intended to limit the participation. The registration is made so that we know how many christians come from the municipalities, it is necessary to prepare means of transportation, as well as how to get to and enter the venue, and so that we can allocate the spaces accordingly in Tasitolu for the christians of each municipality, so that our believers can organise themselves in this way” the Cardinal explained.

Dom Virgilio added that the registration also has the objective to ensure the best possible movement of the faithfull, so as to ensure the security and comfort during the event. “ The registration has no intention to limit the participation. The registration is only meant to control and organize the movement in the best possible way. Concerning the elderly, there are no limitations but naturally it depends on the situation, the Cardinal affirmed, still referring to individual responsibility of the faithful to be aware of each one’s own phisical conditions to participate in the mass.

The Bishop of Baucau Diocese, Dom Leandro Maria Alves, also appealed the catholics to not allow themselves be influenced by false information that have been circulated, emphasizing the importance of observing the information guidelines as published by the Government and by the Church. I appeal to the faithful not to worry, come and take part, because the Holy Father came for all of us. Thus, come and take part, so as to receive the blessings of the Holy Father and to express our faith to His Holiness, who brings us these blessings” Dom Leandro said.