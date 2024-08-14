PHILIPPINES, August 14 - Press Release

August 13, 2024 Recently proclaimed adopted son of Alfonso, Cavite, Bong Go inspects Super Health Center in the town; extends additional support to indigent sectors Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, who was recently proclaimed an adopted son of Alfonso, Cavite, and already recognized as an adopted son of CALABARZON with familial roots from Batangas through the Tesoro clan, inspected the Super Health Center in the town on Monday, August 12. This honor not only underscores his growing ties with the community but also strengthens his commitment to serving the people of Alfonso and the entire region. In his speech, the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography proudly mentioned that one of his key advocacies is the establishment of more Super Health Centers nationwide. "Sa mga itinayo ng Super Health Centers, nakita namin kung gaano kalaki ang naitutulong nito sa komunidad lalo na sa rural areas. 'Yun po ang layunin ng mga Super Health Centers, ang ilapit sa mamamayan ang serbisyong medikal ng gobyerno," he said. Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the Department of Health (DOH) led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, including 17 in Cavite. Go also expressed gratitude to the local government for their diligent efforts in making the Super Health Center a reality. He specifically thanked Congresswoman Aniela Tolentino, Governor Jonvic Remulla, Vice Governor Athena Tolentino, Alfonso Mayor Randy Salamat, and Vice Mayor Madona Mojica-Pel for their contributions. In a display of gratitude and recognition, the Municipality of Alfonso, Cavite, through its Sangguniang Bayan (SB), officially declared Go as an adopted son of the municipality. The declaration was made during the 95th Regular Session of the 11th Sangguniang Bayan of Alfonso on August 8. The resolution, sponsored by SB Member Jorge Michael Peñano, highlighted Go's exemplary contributions to public service and his unwavering commitment to the welfare of the residents of Alfonso. The resolution specifically noted Go's effective and efficient public administration, which has inspired local leaders to implement various beneficial programs and projects. Go's support has been instrumental in several key initiatives in Alfonso, particularly during challenging times such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the projects attributed to his efforts are the provision of financial assistance during the pandemic and the construction of the Super Health Center in Barangay Mangas II. Mayor Salamat extended his sincere thanks to Go, acknowledging the senator's support and numerous contributions to the municipality. "Alam niyo po, vice mayor pa lang po ako, kaibigan ko na po itong taong ito. Talagang hindi ko na kailangan lumapit, siya po mismo ang lumalapit po," Salamat shared. "Tapos, alam n'yo po ba, walang tigil 'yung pagbibigay po natin ng tulong sa mga nangangailangan sa ospital. Bukod po sa Malasakit Center, nakakatanggap po tayo ng GL o guarantee letter. Galing po 'yun kay Senator Bong Go," the mayor noted, citing Go's compassion for the sick and his efforts to improve healthcare access. Mayor Salamat also recalled Go's swift response during the Taal Volcano eruption, where the senator advocated for an evacuation center for the affected residents. "Noong pumutok ang bulkan, sino ang nagbigay po sa atin ng evacuation center sa barangay? Si Senator Bong Go," the mayor remarked, highlighting the senator's readiness to assist in times of crisis. "Senator Bong Go, mahal na mahal po kayo ng Alfonso," Salamat declared, reinforcing the strong bond between the senator and the people of Alfonso. In an ambush interview during the event, Go expressed his commitment to assist the underprivileged and ensure sustainable community growth alongside local officials. "Maraming salamat po sa pag-deklara n'yo sa akin bilang adopted son. At asahan niyo po na tutulong ako rito sa inyong bayan, sa pag-unlad ng inyong bayan," Go stated, emphasizing his readiness to support the local community. Go highlighted his involvement in various initiatives aimed at providing assistance and enhancing the quality of life for the residents. "Tutulong po tayo sa mga mahihirap. Magkasama po tayo... tulungan po natin 'yung mga kababayan nating mahirap. Sila ang unahin natin," he remarked. Meanwhile, in support of community health front liners, Go also gave grocery packs to the nurses, medical technologists, and midwives present. Apart from inspecting the Super Health Center, Go also partnered with Mayor Salamat and the local government in providing financial support to qualified indigent sectors. A total of 2,000 disadvantaged residents were gathered at the Alfonso-covered court, where they also received additional support from Go, such as meals, vitamins, masks, and shirts, while some of them received shoes, phones, bicycles, watches, and balls for volleyball and basketball. Furthermore, Go offered additional aid to individuals with medical conditions and advised them to avail of the services provided by nearby Malasakit Centers located at General Emilio Aguinaldo Memorial Hospital in Imus City and Southern Tagalog Regional Hospital in Bacoor City. Malasakit Centers are one-stop shops for medical assistance programs aiming to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. As of now, 166 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more or less ten million Filipinos. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, also supported various infrastructure projects in Cavite, such as the rehabilitation of covered courts in various barangays in General Trias City; construction of the bypass road; acquisition of ambulance units for the local government of Indang and Trece Martires City; and improvement of a sports facility in Cavite State University in Indang. "Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin 'yung pagkakataong ibinigay n'yo po sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino. At iyan po ang pwede kong i-alay sa inyo, ang aking bisyo sa pagseserbisyo," said Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.