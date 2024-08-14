PHILIPPINES, August 14 - Press Release

August 14, 2024 Opening Statement of Senator Cynthia Villar during the

Public Hearing/Inquiry, In Aid of Legislation

On the Oil Spill From M/T Terra Nova

In Limay, Bataan

14 August 2024 (Wednesday), 10:00 a.m.

Sen. Recto Room, 2nd Floor Senate of the Philippines Our agenda at today's public hearing centers on Proposed Senate Resolution No. 1084 filed by Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino. This resolution directs our Committee to conduct an inquiry, in aid of legislation, on the oil spill from M/T Terra Nova in Limay, Bataan. It seeks to address the severe impact of the incident on our marine ecosystem, biodiversity, and the livelihood and health of the affected communities. As background, on July 25, 2024, M/T Terra Nova, a 22-year-old Philippine-registered vessel carrying 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel oil, capsized off the coast of Limay, Bataan. The sinking occurred during the time when Typhoon Carina had already weakened. As a result of the spill, thousands of liters of oil have leaked into Manila Bay, with the spill reported to have stretched across 12 to 14 kilometers. Adding to the gravity of the situation, two other ships also sank within the waters of Bataan shortly after the M/T Terra Nova incident. On July 26, 2024, the tanker M/T Jason Bradley capsized due to bad weather conditions in Mariveles, Bataan, and on July 31, 2024, the motor vessel M/V Mirola 1 ran aground on the coast of Mariveles. The sinking of these vessels raises additional concerns about maritime safety and environmental protection across the affected areas. This incident is a significant setback to the ongoing efforts to clean-up Manila Bay to comply with the Supreme Court's long-standing continuing mandamus to clean up, rehabilitate, and preserve Manila Bay, and to restore and maintain its waters so they are fit for swimming, skin diving, and other forms of contact recreation. The oil spill incident is also an added impediment to our ongoing efforts to strengthen the ecosystem and restore our fragile biodiversity during this time as we undergo the United Nations Decade of Ecosystem Restoration (2021-2030). The repercussions are severe: the environmental damage is extensive, posing a serious threat to marine life and coastal ecosystems. Moreover, the livelihoods of thousands of fisherfolk and coastal communities have been severely disrupted, with estimated economic losses of about one billion pesos and counting. The affected areas in Bataan include the municipalities of Abucay, Limay, Mariveles, Orani, Orion, Samal, and the City of Balanga. Hagonoy in Bulacan is also affected. In Cavite, seven towns and two cities are impacted: the municipalities of Kawit, Noveleta, Rosario, Tanza, Naic, Maragondon, Ternate, and the cities of Cavite and Bacoor. As a result, states of calamity have been declared in these areas. In addition to the environmental and economic concerns, there have been allegations that M/T Terra Nova was involved in oil smuggling activities, specifically "paihi" operations, where oil is illegally transferred to smaller vessels to evade taxes. The owners of M/T Terra Nova have publicly denied these accusations and asserted that the vessel was not involved in any illicit activities and that its operations have adhered to legal standards. Nonetheless, these allegations has added another layer of complexity to our inquiry. As we begin this hearing, our primary objectives are: to determine and understand the impact of this incident, assess the effectiveness of the response efforts, and identify any gaps that need to be addressed. It is also essential to determine whether there is truth to the "paihi" allegations to ensure transparency and accountability. Additionally, we must consider long-term measures to prevent both oil spills as well as illicit activities like "paihi" from occurring in the future. Our responsibility today is to ensure those at fault, if any, are held accountable and to strengthen our laws and policies to better protect our environment and the communities that depend on it. I look forward to engage in a productive discussion, keeping in mind the urgency of the situation and the need for immediate and decisive action. Thank you.