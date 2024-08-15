Strategic Analysis Of The Global Concrete Delivery Hose Market 2024 - 2033

Concrete Delivery Hose Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The concrete delivery hose market has experienced significant growth in recent years, expanding from $0.71 billion in 2023 to an anticipated $0.75 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This growth has been driven by factors such as rapid urbanization, increased industrial construction, and the rising demand for construction materials and equipment. Additionally, the growing focus on infrastructure development and the surge in urban populations have contributed to this upward trend.

Increasing Construction Activities Propel Market Growth

The concrete delivery hose market is expected to continue its strong growth trajectory, reaching $0.97 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.7%. This growth can be attributed to increasing government investments in infrastructure projects, a boom in construction activities, and the real estate sector's expansion. The market is also benefiting from a growing focus on sustainability and environmental impact, as well as reconstruction efforts following natural disasters. Notably, innovations in concrete pumping and the development of low-carbon cement from sublime systems are emerging as major trends. The rise in construction activities, driven by urbanization, infrastructure development, and the need for precision in building projects, is a key factor propelling the concrete delivery hose market. Concrete delivery hoses play a crucial role in ensuring accurate and controlled pouring of concrete in hard-to-reach areas, enhancing the efficiency, safety, and quality of construction projects. For example, according to the United States Census Bureau, the value of construction activities in the U.S. increased from $1,626.4 billion in 2021 to $1,792.9 billion in 2022, marking a growth rate of 10.2%. This surge in construction activities is expected to further drive the demand for concrete delivery hoses.

Key Players and Market Innovations

Major companies in the concrete delivery hose market include IVG Colbachini SpA, Eaton Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Liebherr Group, Danfoss Power Solutions Inc., Sany Group, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd., The Briggs Company, Gates Corporation, Putzmeister Holding GmbH, Alfagomma Group, Schwing America Inc., UIP International Inc., McGill Hose & Coupling, Inc., PAR Group, Jason Industrial Inc., Construction Forms Inc., Concord Concrete Pumps Inc., Hebei Orient ADMA Tech Group Co. Ltd., Alliance Concrete Pumps Inc., Seal Fast Inc., Capital Rubber Corporation, CIFA S.p.A., and Novaflex Inc. These companies are focusing on developing innovative products to improve durability and efficiency in concrete transfer operations. A notable example is the Bredel NR Transfer Hose launched by Watson-Marlow in October 2023. This hose, made from natural rubber, offers excellent chemical resistance and durability, handling various fluids such as water-based liquids, diluted acids, and slurries. Designed for long life and low maintenance, the Bredel NR Transfer Hose ensures smooth fluid transfer and protects operators from hazardous materials.

Segments:

• By Type: Rubber Hose, Wire-Reinforced Hose, Composite Hose

• By Diameter: DN100, DN125, Other Diameters

• By Length: Up To 4 M, 4 To 8 M, 8 M And 12 M, 12 M And Above

• By Application: High Rise Buildings, Bridge Construction, Tunnels And Underground Structures, Dams And Reservoirs, Floor Slabs And Pavements, Drainage Systems, Other Applications

Region: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

In 2023, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the concrete delivery hose market. The region's dominance is expected to continue, driven by rapid infrastructure development, urbanization, and increasing construction activities across countries like China and India. The report offers detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities in Asia-Pacific.

