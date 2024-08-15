Strategic Analysis Of The Global Cassava Starch Market 2024 – 2033

assava StarchGlobal Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cassava starch market has demonstrated significant growth in recent years, with the market size increasing from $4.47 billion in 2023 to $4.74 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth has been driven by factors such as the rising demand for convenience foods, increased consumption of gluten-free and functional foods, and the use of cassava starch as an alternative sweetener. Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $6.06 billion by 2028, with a robust CAGR of 6.4%. This anticipated growth is attributed to the expanding food processing sector, heightened awareness of gluten intolerance and celiac disease, and a growing preference for natural food additives.

Rising Consumption of Processed Foods Drives Market Growth

The burgeoning consumption of processed foods is a key factor propelling the growth of the cassava starch market. Processed foods, which have been altered in various ways during preparation, benefit from cassava starch's properties, such as enhanced texture, stability, and shelf life. As processed foods become more prevalent due to their convenience and availability, the demand for cassava starch as a versatile and cost-effective ingredient is expected to rise. For instance, the total value of US processed food exports increased to $36.59 billion in 2023, up by 1.7% from previous years, illustrating the growing global appetite for processed foods.

Major Players and Innovations

Key players in the cassava starch market include Cargill Incorporated, The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM), Ingredion Inc., and Roquette Frères, among others. These companies are at the forefront of innovation, developing new products to cater to the growing consumer demand for gluten-free and healthier options. For example, Lemonilo, an Indonesian health food brand, launched Cassamo, a high-fiber, gluten-free cassava chip in June 2023. This product offers a nutritious alternative to traditional snacks and highlights the market's shift towards health-conscious consumer preferences.

Trends Shaping the Market

Several trends are shaping the cassava starch market:

• Innovations in Processing Techniques: Enhanced methods for extracting cassava starch improve its functionality and application in various products.

• Development of Biodegradable Starches: There is a growing focus on creating starches with biodegradable properties.

• Expansion of Food Processing Industry: The growth in the food processing sector drives demand for cassava starch due to its stabilizing and thickening properties.

• Demand for Natural Food Additives: Consumers are increasingly seeking natural and clean-label ingredients in their foods.

Market Segmentation

The cassava starch market is segmented as follows:

• By Type: Native, Modified, Sweeteners

• By Form: Solid, Dry

• By Nature: Conventional, Organic

• By End User: Food and Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed, Cosmetics, Others

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

In 2023, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the cassava starch market. However, North America is expected to experience the fastest growth in the forecast period, driven by increasing demand for processed foods and innovative starch products.

