CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Allan Urlis, (531) 510-8529

Governor Pillen Issues Statement Thanking Bipartisan Coalition of Senators for First-Round Advancement of Consensus Property Tax Relief Plan

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen issued the following statement after a bipartisan coalition of senators voted to advance property tax relief legislation:



“I am grateful to Senator Lou Ann Linehan for her strong leadership in achieving this first step toward property tax relief. Although there is much work yet to do to achieve a victory for Nebraskans facing spiraling property tax bills, this vote is a step in the right direction. I look forward to partnering with good faith members of the Legislature to continue the work of delivering transformative property tax reform and bringing this consensus bill into law.”



The state senators who voted to cut Nebraskans’ property taxes and limit government spending are as follows:



Senator Lou Ann Linehan

Senator Ray Aguilar

Senator Joni Albrecht

Speaker John Arch

Senator Christy Armendariz

Senator Beau Ballard

Senator Carolyn Bosn

Senator Eliot Bostar

Senator Bruce Bostelman

Senator Tom Brandt

Senator Tom Brewer

Senator Rob Clements

Senator Barry DeKay

Senator Myron Dorn

Senator Rob Dover

Senator Steve Erdman

Senator Steve Halloran

Senator Ben Hansen

Senator Brian Hardin

Senator Rick Holdcroft

Senator Jana Hughes

Senator Teresa Ibach

Senator Mike Jacobson

Senator Kathleen Kauth

Senator Loren Lippincott

Senator John Lowe

Senator Mike McDonnell

Senator Fred Meyer

Senator Mike Moser

Senator Dave Murman

Senator Rita Sanders

Senator Tony Vargas

Senator Brad von Gillern

Senator Anna Wishart