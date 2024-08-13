Thirteen PWCS schools named 2024 Virginia Naturally Schools

MANASSAS, Va., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has recognized 13 Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) as Virginia Naturally Schools.



As the Commonwealth’s official environmental education school recognition program, DWR’s Virginia Naturally School program honors exemplary efforts undertaken to increase environmental awareness and stewardship among K-12 students.

The following 13 schools in PWCS were among the 58 in the state to receive this recognition for the 2023-24 school year:

Bel Air Elementary School

Belmont Elementary School

Coles Elementary School

Dale City Elementary School

Forest Park High School

Freedom High School

Gar-Field High School

Henderson Elementary School

Mountain View Elementary School

Mullen Elementary School

Neabsco Elementary School

Patriot High School

Rockledge Elementary School



Schools were evaluated based on two criteria:

Authentic, hands-on, real-world learning that takes place in the classroom, emphasizes environmental/sustainable education, and includes civic engagement and/or STEM connections. Learning that expands beyond the classroom setting (often referred to as meaningful field experiences) to connect back to what students are learning in the classroom.

Schools must apply each year for consideration and show progress in all areas after the first year. Many of our schools being recognized have repeatedly won this award, with Coles Elementary being recognized for the 11th year.

The Virginia Naturally Schools recognition is also a gateway to potential national recognition by the U.S. Department of Education as a Green Ribbon School . PWCS aims to have at least five schools recognized as Green Ribbon Schools by 2025. Coles Elementary, Dale City Elementary, Mullen Elementary, and Freedom High have each been recognized as Green Ribbon Schools.

PWCS is committed to sustainability, the environment, and reducing the carbon footprint. We’re dedicated to graduating students who embody the qualities of critical thinkers, digital citizens, resilient individuals, global collaborators, and visionary innovators, who champion sustainability and responsible environmental practices.

In 2011, PWCS established an energy management department to manage the division’s energy use and sustainability, improve environmental and fiscal stewardship in facility use, and educate staff and students through leadership in energy and environmentally conscious design.

Learn more about Virginia Naturally Schools.

