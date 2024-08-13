Minister’s, Minister of State’s statements on the U.S. softwood duty increase

CANADA, August 13 - Bruce Ralston, Minister of Forests, has released the following statement:

“I am immensely disappointed with the U.S. Department of Commerce’s decision to increase unfair and unwarranted softwood lumber duties. The confirmation of this direction that was first tabled by the U.S. in February 2024 takes us in the wrong direction, hurting people who work in forestry and all British Columbians. Alongside the Government of Canada and our partners in the forestry sector, we will continue to fight unfair duties through every avenue.

“The many hardworking people in B.C.’s forest industry have experienced years of unfair American duties. In addition to hurting forestry communities in B.C. and across Canada, these unjustified duties are increasing the cost of building homes in the U.S., making life harder for people south of the border.

“Premier David Eby has spoken directly with the U.S. ambassador, calling on the U.S. to end American duties, and instead champion economic opportunity and lower costs for people. We have said from the start and we will say it again now: The only solution is an end to unfair softwood lumber duties.

“The evidence is clear: Duties on Canada’s softwood lumber exports cannot be justified. That’s why, alongside the Government of Canada, we will continue to pursue litigation under North American Free Trade Agreement, the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement, the U.S. Court of International Trade and at the World Trade Organization.”

Andrew Mercier, Minister of State for Sustainable Forest Innovation, said:

“While we fight the U.S. Department of Commerce’s decisions every step of the way, we will keep working alongside workers, communities and industry to create new opportunities for B.C.’s forestry sector here in B.C. and with diverse trading partners.

“We are taking action to boost local markets for B.C. timber through home building, mass-timber building and made-in-B.C. wood manufacturing. At the same time, through our Trade Diversification Strategy, we are supporting established markets for forestry products while growing emerging markets.”

“While we work to create opportunities for forestry workers and communities, we will redouble our efforts alongside the Government of Canada, our provincial partners and the forest sector to end unfair duties that are hurting people.”