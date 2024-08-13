Judicial Council chooses Feather Publishing Co. site for new courthouse

The Judicial Council’s Court Facilities Advisory Committee has selected Feather Publishing Co.’s property on Lawrence Street in Quincy as the preferred site for a new courthouse in Plumas County. The Stone House Tavern on East Main St. has been approved as the alternative option.
