Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,520 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,210 in the last 365 days.

Clairvest Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clairvest Group Inc. (TSX: CVG) (“Clairvest” or “the Company”), announced today that the following nominees listed in its Management Information Circular were elected as directors of Clairvest Group Inc. at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held on August 13, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Each of the directors were elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy. The results of the vote are detailed below:

Nominee Vote For Votes Withheld
John Barnett 9,220,510 503
Michael Bregman 9,072,213 148,800
Anne-Mette de Place Filippini 9,071,698 149,315
Joseph E. Fluet 9,220,510 503
G. John Krediet 9,220,810 203
William F. Morneau 9,220,510 503
B. Jeffrey Parr 9,084,372 136,641
Kenneth B. Rotman 9,084,574 136,439
Lionel H. Schipper 9,220,251 762
Michael Wagman 9,084,372 136,641
Peter Zemsky 9,220,510 503


About Clairvest
Clairvest’s mission is to partner with entrepreneurs to help them build strategically significant businesses. Founded in 1987 by a group of successful Canadian entrepreneurs, Clairvest is a top performing private equity management firm with over CAD $4.6 billion of capital under management. Clairvest invests its own capital and that of third parties through the Clairvest Equity Partners limited partnerships in owner-led businesses. Under the current management team, Clairvest has initiated investments in 66 different platform companies and generated top quartile performance over an extended period.

Contact Information
Stephanie Lo
Director, Investor Relations and Marketing
Clairvest Group Inc.
Tel: (416) 925-9270
Fax: (416) 925-5753
stephaniel@clairvest.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Clairvest Announces Election of Directors

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more