Ketanji Brown Jackson Will Speak At ChIPs Global Summit 2024

Associate Justice Jackson will discuss her new memoir, Lovely One.

The Supreme Court Justice will appear October 17 in Washington, D.C.

Justice Jackson's career embodies our Summit theme, ‘Be a Force for Good.’” — Joan Toth

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson will appear at ChIPs Global Summit 2024, Thursday, October 17, in Washington, D.C., ChIPs Network has announced.

“This is an unparalleled honor for ChIPs and an unprecedented opportunity for our members,” said ChIPs Executive Director Joan Toth. “Justice Jackson is an outstanding jurist and the first Black woman to serve on the high court,” Toth said. “Her career embodies this year’s theme, ‘Be a Force for Good.’”

Justice Jackson will appear in a fireside chat with ChIPs co-founder Mallun Yen, founder, CEO and general partner at Operator Collective, a venture fund and “dream team” of operator LPs. Yen served as vice president, worldwide IP and deputy general counsel at Cisco Systems, and was one of seven women who founded ChIPs Network in 2005.

ChIPs noted that prior to her appointment to the Supreme Court Justice Jackson served as a judge for ChIPs Mock Program, helping develop new legal talent. “Justice Jackson represents everything ChIPs and our Global Summit stands for,” ChIPs Director of Content, Learning, and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Monica Phillips said. “She is an outstanding example of what women can achieve when they reach for the top. We look forward to hearing personal details from her inspiring memoir, Lovely One, recounting her journey to America’s highest court. Her principles and passion will be an inspiration to our members and the entire legal community.”

Public defender

Justice Jackson is the first former federal public defender to serve on the Supreme Court. She was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Miami, Florida. She received her undergraduate and law degrees, both with honors, from Harvard University, then served as a law clerk for three federal judges, including Associate Justice Stephen G. Breyer of the Supreme Court of the United States. Jackson subsequently practiced law in the private sector, worked as an attorney, was vice chair, at the U.S. Sentencing Commission, and served as an assistant federal public defender. In 2013, President Barack Obama appointed Jackson to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Elevated to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in 2021, Jackson made history in 2022 when President Joseph R. Biden nominated her as an Associate Justice. The first Black woman ever confirmed to the Supreme Court of the United States, she took her seat on June 30, 2022.



ABOUT CHIPS GLOBAL SUMMIT

ChIPs Global Summit is one of the nation’s leading gatherings of women in tech, law and policy. Established in 2012, it drew more than 650 lawyers, policymakers and tech executives last year in San Francisco This year it will be held October 16-18 at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C.

ABOUT CHIPS

ChIPs Network is a nonprofit organization representing more than 7,000 members in 30 regional chapters in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Africa. ChIPs advances and connects women in technology, law and policy. We accelerate innovation through diversity of thought, participation, and engagement. ChIPs is open to all who share its mission.