Gov. Pillen Hosts 'One Nebraska' Ag and Economic Development Summit

LINCOLN, NE – This week, Governor Jim Pillen welcomed 600 leaders to Younes Conference Center North in Kearney for “One Nebraska: the Governor’s Summit on Ag and Economic Development,” co-hosted by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) and the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA).

“We have unique strengths as a state that we can brag about to bring in business,” said Governor Jim Pillen. “Nebraska has amazing people, abundant natural resources, and the most sustainable ag production on the planet. The Summit is a tremendous opportunity to strategize together about how we can make the most of these competitive advantages.”

The Governor’s Summit is the state’s premier economic development forum, convening leaders from across Nebraska to discuss how to grow the Good Life. This is the fourth consecutive year the Summit has had an agricultural focus.

“Whether it’s growing biomanufacturing or producing second-generation biofuels, Nebraska is ready to take the lead,” said NDA Director Sherry Vinton. “Our products are premium quality, our producers have tech savvy that’s second to none, and we’ve developed the tools to tell our sustainability story. The Governor’s Summit on Ag and Economic Development equips us, as leaders, with the subject knowledge and relational networks we need to maximize the state’s potential for growth.”

“The Summit draws together leaders from across industries and geographies to focus on a unifying goal – bettering the future for our neighbors, hometowns, and state,” said DED Director K.C. Belitz. “We have a historic window of opportunity to change Nebraska’s trajectory. Seizing this moment demands that we cooperate more closely than ever. The Summit is a great way to align our efforts as we move forward as a state.”

This year’s event included a focus on retaining graduates and attracting new residents to Nebraska. The Summit also included an emphasis on Nebraska’s bioeconomy – exploring how the state can feed the world and fuel the future, while contributing to a cleaner environment. The Nebraska Department of Natural Resources (NeDNR) led panel discussions on innovative practices to reduce water use and other crop inputs in order to safeguard Nebraska’s aquifer and surface waters.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) headed sessions to provide insight on how the State of Nebraska can support local governments in the pursuit of federal discretionary funds for broadband, roads, and bridges. NDOT's launch of the Nebraska Infrastructure HUB, aligns with Gov. Pillen's vision of increasing the state's competitiveness for federal funding, along with providing support to state and local partners in navigating the challenges involved with the application and administration processes.

The Summit started on Wednesday night with a reception and awards banquet hosted by the Nebraska Diplomats. During the evening event, both Norfolk and Seward received “Community of the Year” recognition for their recent economic development accomplishments. Additionally, leaders were honored for their contributions to grow Nebraska agriculture, create thriving businesses, and promote the state to international partners.

Gov. Pillen kicked off Thursday’s activities with opening remarks. Jack Hubbard, Executive Director of the Center for the Environment & Welfare, then underscored the urgent need to defend agriculture against the unfounded attacks of radical environmental activists. Next, attendees took part in breakout sessions featuring issues central to the state’s growth. Session topics included recruiting talent to Nebraska, attracting investment into the state’s bioeconomy, increasing housing inventories and childcare capacity, and unlocking productivity in Nebraska’s manufacturing industry. The day’s luncheon featured an informal fireside chat between Gov. Pillen and Troy Dannen, athletic director at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The Summit concluded with a half-day workshop on Friday morning, dedicated to accelerating the growth of Nebraska’s bioeconomy.