Mobility City Holdings New St George Showroom Now Helping People Get Around in Southern Utah

Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the premier provider of mobility equipment sales, repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons. MC Southern UT Ribbon Cutting Storefront and Van for Mobility City of Southern UT located at 1812 W Sunset Blvd St. George, UT 84790, TEL: (435) 710-4457 Mobility City of Southern Utah Owners and employees

Owners Jennifer and Jeremy Johnson turned their passion for helping people into mobility equipment solutions that improve your quality of life

BOCA RATON, FL, US, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City Holdings , Inc., the premier provider network of mobility equipment rental repair and sales, is excited to announce the opening of its new showroom in St. George, Utah. The new location aims to help residents of the many communities of Southern Utah regain their independence and enhance their mobility by providing a wide range of high-quality mobility products and exceptional customer service. Mobility City of Southern Utah is strategically headquartered in St. George, with a showroom and mobile technicians who can serve the growing needs of the community, including seniors, individuals with disabilities, and those recovering from surgeries or injuries. The showroom features an extensive selection of mobility solutions, including power wheelchairs, mobility scooters, walkers, power recliners, and other mobility aids from trusted brands.“Our mission at Mobility City Holdings is to improve the quality of life for individuals by offering top-notch mobility solutions and services,” said Diane Baratta, CEO of Mobility City Holdings. “The opening of the St. George showroom allows local franchise owners Jen and Jeremy Johnson to bring our expertise and personalized service to many Southern Utah communities, helping more people move freely and live independently.”Wide Range of Products: Customers try mobility equipment before they buy on our indoor test track, including power scooters, wheelchairs, hospital beds, and lift chairs.Expert Staff: Trained professionals help you find the right equipment for your condition. If you can't get to the showroom, mobile technicians can come to you in a branded van we call 'a workshop on wheels' for repairs, rentals and sales.Repairs and Battery Replacements: In addition to sales, the St. George location offers repair services for all types of mobility equipment, whether you purchased from us or not.Rental Options: Some customers may need mobility solutions temporarily. The St. George showroom offers flexible rental options.“We are thrilled to bring Mobility City to Southern Utah,” said Jennifer Johnson, franchise owner. “Our goal is to be a trusted resource for the community, offering not only the best mobility products but also the ongoing support and services our customers need to stay mobile and independent.”Jeremy Johnson, co-owner, said, "Our ribbon cutting was on August 12th. Since then we have helped a variety of people who needed our repair, rental and sales services. Customers love the opportunity to test drive mobility products, to meet the team, and ask questions."About Mobility City Holdings, Inc.Mobility City Holdings, Inc. is the franchisor of Mobility City territories and continues to expand its network toward the goal of total US coverage. With 12 new showrooms opening this summer in top markets, the network will cover over 100 million Americans..One hundred percent woman owned, Mobility City locations uniquely offers repair, rental and sale services for mobility products including stair lifts, hospital beds, lift out chairs, wheelchairs, power chairs, mobility scooters and ramps. Founders Diane and Vincent Baratta bring to bear over 40 years of experience in the homecare equipment industry to drive company development.

Mobility City business explained in 30 seconds

