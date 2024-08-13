CPI Aerostructures Reports Second Quarter and Six Month 2024 Results

Second Quarter 2024 vs. Second Quarter 2023



Revenue of $20.8 million compared to $20.5 million;

Gross profit of $5.1 million compared to $4.6 million;

Gross margin of 24.6% compared to 22.4%;

Net income of $1.4 million compared to $1.2 million;

Earnings per diluted share of $0.11 compared to $0.09;

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $2.6 million compared to $2.1 million;

of $2.6 million compared to $2.1 million; Cash flow used in operations of $(0.6) million compared to $0.0 million.



Six Months 2024 vs. Six Months 2023

Revenue of $39.9 million compared to $42.6 million;

Gross profit of $8.7 million compared to $9.3 million;

Gross margin of 21.7% compared to 21.8%;

Net income of $1.6 million compared to $2.1 million;

Earnings per diluted share of $0.12 compared to $0.17;

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $3.8 million compared to $4.3 million

of $3.8 million compared to $4.3 million Cash flow used in operations of $(1.6) million compared to $0.9 million generated by operations;

Debt as of June 30, 2024 of $18.9 million compared to $21.3 million at June 30, 2023.

EDGEWOOD, N.Y., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (“CPI Aero” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: CVU) today announced financial results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2024.

“We made solid progress in the second quarter 2024 as we continue to transition from legacy programs to programs of the future. Although our second quarter revenue was marginally higher than second quarter 2023, gross profit margin increased by 220 basis points and our Net Income increased by 21.9% due to stronger operational performance and change in product mix. In addition, our second quarter adjusted EBITDA of $2.6 million is 25.0% higher than second quarter 2023. Our six-month results reflect the lower first quarter of 2024 revenues, while overcoming the gross profit impact caused by unfavorable year-over-year product mix in that quarter.

We reduced our debt by $2.4 million over the last twelve months, and our June 30, 2024 Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA Ratio was 2.7, which marks our sixth consecutive quarter-end below 3.0. Our operations consumed $1.6 million in cash during the first six months of 2024 to support the ramp-up associated with our Pod programs,” said Dorith Hakim, President and CEO.

Added Ms. Hakim, “We have seen an uptick in request for quotes based on our strong performance and strengthening of our financial position. We expect that our competitive position will continue to drive program wins, building off of our backlog of $512 million as of June 30, 2024.”

About CPI Aero

CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance pod systems in both the commercial aerospace and national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated in this press release are forward-looking statements. The word “expect,” and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that it will actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could vary materially from these forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by its forward-looking statements, including those important factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company may elect to do so at some point in the future, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements and it disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CPI Aero® is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. For more information, visit www.cpiaero.com, and follow us on Twitter @CPIAERO.



Contacts: Investor Relations Counsel CPI Aerostructures, Inc. LHA Investor Relations Andrew L. Davis Jody Burfening Chief Financial Officer (212) 838-3777 (631) 586-5200 cpiaero@lhai.com adavis@cpiaero.com www.cpiaero.com





CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30,

2024

(Unaudited) December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 1,936,697 $ 5,094,794 Accounts receivable, net 6,228,639 4,352,196 Contract assets, net 34,183,988 35,312,068 Inventory 1,132,520 1,436,647 Refundable income taxes 40,000 40,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 563,147 678,026 Total Current Assets 44,084,991 46,913,731 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,808,903 4,740,193 Property and equipment, net 793,664 794,056 Deferred tax asset 19,582,905 19,938,124 Goodwill 1,784,254 1,784,254 Other assets 162,803 189,774 Total Assets $ 70,217,520 $ 74,360,132 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 14,528,893 $ 10,487,012 Accrued expenses 5,994,894 10,275,695 Contract liabilities 2,482,535 5,937,629 Loss reserve 59,922 337,351 Current portion of line of credit 2,640,000 2,400,000 Current portion of long-term debt 30,663 44,498 Operating lease liabilities, current 2,076,851 1,999,058 Income taxes payable 31,734 30,107 Total Current Liabilities 27,845,492 31,511,350 Line of credit, net of current portion 16,200,000 17,640,000 Long-term operating lease liabilities 2,044,237 3,100,571 Long-term debt, net of current portion 10,821 26,483 Total Liabilities 46,100,550 52,278,404 Commitments and Contingencies (see note 11) Shareholders’ Equity: Common stock - $.001 par value; authorized 50,000,000 shares, 12,962,863 and 12,771,434 shares, respectively, issued and outstanding 12,963 12,771 Additional paid-in capital 74,329,545 73,872,679 Accumulated deficit (50,225,538 ) (51,803,722 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 24,116,970 22,081,728 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 70,217,520 $ 74,360,132





CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 20,810,334 $ 20,547,555 $ 39,891,477 $ 42,564,223 Cost of sales 15,694,910 15,943,555 31,222,304 33,297,707 Gross profit 5,115,424 4,604,000 8,669,173 9,266,516 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,775,935 2,806,480 5,489,839 5,675,538 Income from operations 2,339,489 1,797,520 3,179,334 3,590,978 Interest expense (587,971 ) (541,655 ) (1,220,106 ) (1,152,551 ) Income before provision for income taxes 1,751,518 1,255,865 1,959,228 2,438,427 Provision for income taxes 341,572 98,789 381,044 298,046 Net income $ 1,409,946 $ 1,157,076 $ 1,578,184 $ 2,140,381 Income per common share, basic $ 0.11 $ 0.09 $ 0.13 $ 0.17 Income per common share, diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.09 $ 0.12 $ 0.17 Shares used in computing income per common share: Basic 12,440,426 12,558,793 12,515,824 12,539,652 Diluted 12,554,153 12,625,241 12,656,753 12,606,100 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 2,617,870 $ 2,094,281 $ 3,838,805 $ 4,343,207





Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

Note: (1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure defined as GAAP income from operations plus depreciation, amortization and stock-compensation expense.

Adjusted EBITDA as calculated by us may be calculated differently than Adjusted EBITDA for other companies. We have provided Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it is a commonly used measure of financial performance in comparable companies and is provided to help investors evaluate companies on a consistent basis, as well as to enhance understanding of our operating results. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as either an alternative to income from operations or net income or as an indicator of our operating performance or an alternative to cash flows as a measure of liquidity. The adjustments to calculate this non-GAAP financial measure and the basis for such adjustments are outlined below. Please refer to the following table below that reconciles GAAP income from operations to Adjusted EBITDA.

The adjustments to calculate this non-GAAP financial measure, and the basis for such adjustments, are outlined below:

Depreciation. The Company incurs depreciation expense (recorded in cost of sales and in selling, general and administrative expenses) related to capital assets purchased, leased or constructed to support the ongoing operations of the business. The assets are recorded at cost or fair value and are depreciated over the estimated useful lives of individual assets.

Stock-based compensation expense. The Company incurs non-cash expense related to stock-based compensation included in its GAAP presentation of cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses. Management believes that exclusion of these expenses allows comparison of operating results to those of other companies that disclose non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information provided in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure may not be computed in the same manner as similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company expects to continue to incur expenses similar to the Adjusted EBITDA financial adjustments described above, and investors should not infer from the Company's presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure that these costs are unusual, infrequent, or non-recurring.

Reconciliation of income from operations to Adjusted EBITDA is as follows: