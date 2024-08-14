New Patient Support Services Now Available 24-7-365 from Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine

About

Since 2017, PRM has provided an innovative solution to a health crisis that affects 15% of women and 10% of men. Persistent pelvic pain is often overlooked, untreated, and misguided. At PRM, our mission is to decrease the time patients are suffering from pelvic pain symptoms. Co-founded by Dr. Allyson Shrikahnde and Dr. Gautam Shrikhande, PRM is founder-led and mission-driven. From the front office staff to the doctors in the offices, the team at PRM is all united by one single mission: access to care for pelvic pain patients. At PRM, we are changing healthcare for pelvic pain patients. With 14 locations across 10 states, we see 15,000 patients on average a year – putting us on the frontlines of change for a silent and silenced patient. Our priority is providing access to care and treatment in all aspects by listening to our patients, validating their experiences, and treating the source of their pain. We offer a proprietary, simple, office-based procedure to treat the symptoms of chronic pelvic pain. The PRM Protocol™ consists of a series of pelvic nerve and muscle treatments to directly target inflammation in the pelvis and nerve pain. Depending on the condition causing your pelvic pain, other modalities may be needed in addition to our treatment.

