Kansas Supreme Court appoints three to Judicial Ethics Advisory Panel

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court appointed one and reappointed two more to serve on the Judicial Ethics Advisory Panel.

Judge David Debenham, who serves in Shawnee County in the 3rd Judicial District, was appointed to fill Judge Richard Anderson’s unexpired term that runs through June 30, 2025.

Reappointed members will serve through June 30, 2028. They are:

The Judicial Ethics Advisory Panel provides advisory opinions to judges who ask whether a future course of conduct would violate the Code of Judicial Conduct. All members of the Judicial Ethics Advisory Panel are retired justices or judges.



Advisory opinions are public and are published by the clerk of the appellate courts.