Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,530 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,230 in the last 365 days.

Epsilon Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

HOUSTON, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“Epsilon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EPSN) today reported second quarter 2024 financial and operating results.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights:

Epsilon - Q2 2024            
    Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023 QoQ % YoY %  
NRI Production              
Gas MMcf 1,407 1,666 2,118 -16 % -34 %  
Oil Mbbl 45 37 14 22 % 223 %  
NGL Mbbl 19 16 11 19 % 69 %  
               
Revenues              
Gas $M 1,961 2,963 3,007 -34 % -35 %  
Oil $M 3,514 2,715 1,046 29 % 236 %  
NGL $M 388 373 245 4 % 59 %  
Midstream1 $M 1,444 1,936 2,202 -25 % -34 %  
Total $M 7,308 7,987 6,500 -9 % 12 %  
               
Realized Prices2              
Gas $/Mcf 1.39 1.78 1.42 -22 % -2 %  
Oil $/Bbl 78.44 74.13 75.38 6 % 4 %  
NGL $/Bbl 20.21 23.16 21.55 -13 % -6 %  
               
Adj. EBITDA $M 3,904 4,595 4,165 -15 % -6 %  
               
Cash + STI3 $M 9,481 15,447 36,788 -39 % -74 %  
               
Capex $M 5,709 21,466 12,458 -73 % -54 %  
               
1) Net of gathering fee revenue paid by Epsilon        
2) Excludes impact of hedge realizations          
3) Includes restricted cash balance          
  • Returned $1.4 million to shareholders through the quarterly dividend during the quarter.
  • Realized gains of $0.4 million on Henry Hub (HH) and TGP Z4 basis swaps totaling 690,000 MMBTU, and losses of $0.1 million on WTI CMA swaps totaling 20 MBbls.

Operations Update:

Epsilon’s capital expenditures were $5.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. This was primarily related to the completion of one gross (0.25 net) well and drilling of one gross (0.25 net) well in Ector Co., Texas.

The Marcellus wells (7 gross) completed in Q1 2024 are not yet turned in line, awaiting better realized natural gas prices. In addition, our operating partner in PA has maintained production curtailments. We estimate that 3.5-4 MMcf per day of NRI production was offline during the quarter.

The Company has six gross (1.5 net) producing wells in Ector Co. Texas. The sixth well was put on production for the last month of the quarter. A seventh well was completed in July and is currently on flowback. Two of the producing wells were offline for 2 weeks during the quarter during completion operations on the sixth well.

Jason Stabell, Epsilon's Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our Permian assets continue to perform well with strong quarter over quarter increases in oil volumes and revenue, driven by a full quarter of contribution from our first quarter acquisition and one month of production from the sixth well in the Pradera Fuego project. We expect to see additional sequential oil growth in the third quarter with a full quarter of contribution from the sixth well and the seventh well now on flowback and producing over 700 bopd while still cleaning up.  

In PA, natural gas volumes and revenues were down quarter over quarter, as expected, due to continued curtailments and the deferred turn in line on the 7 gross (0.7 net) wells completed in the first quarter. Natural gas prices remain weak and the company has fixed price hedges on approximately 50% of current volumes through the end of the year. As previously disclosed, we executed an amended gathering agreement for the Auburn gas gathering system, further bolstering the asset’s long-term cash flow potential.

Finally, we continue to pursue additional investments in drill bit focused opportunities that meet our return thresholds.

Overall, our business remains well positioned for continued growth in the Permian coupled with material upside for our Marcellus assets next year in an improved natural gas environment. With our recently expanded and undrawn credit facility, cash-flows, and cash on hand we can comfortably continue to pay our dividend and pursue attractive new projects.”

Current Hedge Book:

Hedge Book - as of 8.7.24          
Trade Date Product Structure Ref Contract Start Contract End Price / Strike Outstanding Metric
06/07/24 Natural Gas Swaps NYMEX Henry Hub (LD) 01/01/2025 03/31/2025 $ 3.70   225,000 MMBtu
06/07/24 Natural Gas Swaps Tenn Z4 300L Basis 01/01/2025 03/31/2025 $ (0.80 ) 225,000 MMBtu
04/30/24 Natural Gas Swaps Tenn Z4 300L Basis 01/01/2025 03/31/2025 $ (0.75 ) 225,000 MMBtu
04/30/24 Natural Gas Swaps NYMEX Henry Hub (LD) 01/01/2025 03/31/2025 $ 3.54   225,000 MMBtu
03/28/24 Natural Gas Swaps NYMEX Henry Hub (LD) 11/01/2024 12/31/2024 $ 3.15   152,500 MMBtu
03/05/24 Natural Gas Swaps Tenn Z4 300L Basis 11/01/2024 12/31/2024 $ (1.04 ) 305,000 MMBtu
03/05/24 Natural Gas Swaps NYMEX Henry Hub (LD) 11/01/2024 12/31/2024 $ 3.28   305,000 MMBtu
02/26/24 Crude Oil Swaps NYMEX WTI CMA 03/01/2024 03/31/2025 $ 74.34   39,168 BBL
10/18/23 Natural Gas Swaps NYMEX Henry Hub (LD) 04/01/2024 10/31/2024 $ 3.29   152,500 MMBtu
10/18/23 Natural Gas Swaps Tenn Z4 300L Basis 04/01/2024 10/31/2024 $ (1.20 ) 152,500 MMBtu
09/29/23 Natural Gas Swaps NYMEX Henry Hub (LD) 04/01/2024 10/31/2024 $ 3.20   305,000 MMBtu
09/29/23 Natural Gas Swaps Tenn Z4 300L Basis 04/01/2024 10/31/2024 $ (1.15 ) 305,000 MMBtu
                 

Earning’s Call:

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. Central Time (10:30 a.m. Eastern Time).
  
Interested parties in the United States and Canada may participate toll-free by dialing (833) 816-1385. International parties may participate by dialing (412) 317-0478. Participants should ask to be joined to the “Epsilon Energy Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call.”

A webcast can be viewed at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=wNyRpqMC. A webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website (www.epsilonenergyltd.com) following the call.

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas and oil production and gathering company with assets in Pennsylvania, Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, ‘may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, ‘believe”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.

Contact Information:

281-670-0002

Jason Stabell
Chief Executive Officer
Jason.Stabell@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com

Andrew Williamson
Chief Financial Officer
Andrew.Williamson@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com



EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations
(All amounts stated in US$)
                         
    Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,
    2024   2023   2024   2023
Revenues from contracts with customers:                        
Gas, oil, NGL, and condensate revenue   $ 5,863,370     $ 4,298,072     $ 11,914,415     $ 11,267,653  
Gas gathering and compression revenue     1,444,448       2,202,064       3,380,146       4,588,759  
Total revenue     7,307,818       6,500,136       15,294,561       15,856,412  
                         
Operating costs and expenses:                        
Lease operating expenses     1,649,867       1,440,521       3,418,329       2,844,800  
Gathering system operating expenses     649,967       570,934       1,202,537       1,222,275  
Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion     2,048,403       1,615,728       4,428,829       3,388,734  
Loss (gain) on sale of oil and gas properties           1,449,871             1,449,871  
General and administrative expenses:                        
Stock based compensation expense     313,589       179,748       635,158       359,496  
Other general and administrative expenses     1,478,215       1,596,626       3,037,238       3,620,399  
Total operating costs and expenses     6,140,041       6,853,428       12,722,091       12,885,575  
Operating income (loss)     1,167,777       (353,292 )     2,572,470       2,970,837  
                         
Other income (expense):                        
Interest income     108,943       433,201       375,215       923,963  
Interest expense     (8,759 )     (34,422 )     (17,519 )     (62,859 )
(Loss) gain on derivative contracts     (94,891 )     628,178       (195,617 )     1,696,838  
Other income, net     101,606       3,066       101,073       4,701  
Other income, net     106,899       1,030,023       263,152       2,562,643  
                         
Net income before income tax expense     1,274,676       676,731       2,835,622       5,533,480  
Income tax expense     459,016       246,142       513,066       1,573,064  
NET INCOME   $ 815,660     $ 430,589     $ 2,322,556     $ 3,960,416  
Currency translation adjustments     22,229       1,129       22,593       (1,471 )
Unrealized gain (loss) on securities     3,011       (47,006 )     (1,598 )     (47,006 )
NET COMPREHENSIVE INCOME   $ 840,900     $ 384,712     $ 2,343,551     $ 3,911,939  
                         
Net income per share, basic   $ 0.04     $ 0.02     $ 0.11     $ 0.17  
Net income per share, diluted   $ 0.04     $ 0.02     $ 0.11     $ 0.17  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic     21,921,752       22,749,322       21,957,980       22,869,440  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted     22,029,475       22,783,987       21,987,142       22,904,922  
                         



 EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(All amounts stated in US$)           
             
    June 30,   December 31,
    2024     2023  
ASSETS            
Current assets            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 8,581,484     $ 13,403,628  
Accounts receivable     4,944,664       6,015,448  
Short term investments           18,775,106  
Fair value of derivatives     403,992       1,219,025  
Prepaid income taxes     632,531       952,301  
Other current assets     414,736       763,288  
Total current assets     14,977,407       41,128,796  
Non-current assets            
Property and equipment:            
Oil and gas properties, successful efforts method            
Proved properties     185,238,373       160,263,511  
Unproved properties     28,498,028       25,504,873  
Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment     (117,604,188 )     (113,708,210 )
Total oil and gas properties, net     96,132,213       72,060,174  
Gathering system     42,854,372       42,738,273  
Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment     (35,957,863 )     (35,539,996 )
Total gathering system, net     6,896,509       7,198,277  
Land     637,764       637,764  
Buildings and other property and equipment, net     281,444       291,807  
Total property and equipment, net     103,947,930       80,188,022  
Other assets:            
Operating lease right-of-use assets, long term     392,792       441,987  
Restricted cash     900,000       470,000  
Prepaid drilling costs     926,827       1,813,808  
Total non-current assets     106,167,549       82,913,817  
Total assets   $ 121,144,956     $ 124,042,613  
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Current liabilities            
Accounts payable trade   $ 2,386,055     $ 3,236,871  
Gathering fees payable     971,599       1,136,237  
Royalties payable     1,196,239       1,422,898  
Accrued capital expenditures     108,216       696,761  
Accrued compensation     416,037       636,295  
Other accrued liabilities     614,231       561,537  
Fair value of derivatives     259,896       118,770  
Operating lease liabilities     103,846       86,473  
Total current liabilities     6,056,119       7,895,842  
Non-current liabilities            
Asset retirement obligations     3,528,208       3,502,952  
Deferred income taxes     11,499,207       11,553,943  
Operating lease liabilities, long term     415,805       476,911  
Total non-current liabilities     15,443,220       15,533,806  
Total liabilities     21,499,339       23,429,648  
Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)            
Shareholders' equity            
Preferred shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized, none issued or outstanding            
Common shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized and 21,921,850 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and 22,222,722 issued and 22,151,848 shares outstanding at December 31, 2023     116,708,531       118,272,565  
Treasury shares, at cost, 0 at June 30, 2024 and 70,874 at December 31, 2023           (360,326 )
Additional paid-in capital     11,509,649       10,874,491  
Accumulated deficit     (38,365,835 )     (37,946,042 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income     9,793,272       9,772,277  
Total shareholders' equity     99,645,617       100,612,965  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 121,144,956     $ 124,042,613  
             



EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
 (All amounts stated in US$)
    Six months ended June 30,  
    2024   2023  
Cash flows from operating activities:              
Net income   $ 2,322,556     $ 3,960,416    
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:              
Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion     4,428,829       3,388,734    
Accretion of discount on available for sale securities     (297,637 )     (343,328 )  
Gain on available for sale securities           (47,659 )  
Loss on sale of oil and gas properties           1,449,871    
Loss (gain) on derivative contracts     195,617       (1,696,838 )  
Settlement received on derivative contracts     760,542       1,632,858    
Settlement of asset retirement obligation     (87,284 )        
Stock-based compensation expense     635,158       359,496    
Deferred income tax (benefit) expense     (54,736 )     230,327    
Changes in assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     1,070,784       2,846,310    
Prepaid income taxes     319,770          
Other assets and liabilities     354,014       425,789    
Accounts payable, royalties payable and other accrued liabilities     (572,099 )     (1,910,674 )  
Income taxes payable           (93,575 )  
Net cash provided by operating activities     9,075,514       10,201,727    
Cash flows from investing activities:              
Additions to unproved oil and gas properties     (2,993,155 )     (7,821,248 )  
Additions to proved oil and gas properties     (26,425,017 )     (5,653,284 )  
Additions to gathering system properties     (70,236 )     (30,264 )  
Additions to land, buildings and property and equipment     (13,912 )     (47,933 )  
Purchases of short term investments - held to maturity           (32,812,974 )  
Purchases of short term investments - available for sale     (4,045,785 )        
Proceeds from sales and maturities of short term investments     23,116,930       6,352,473    
Proceeds from sale of oil and gas properties           12,498    
Prepaid drilling costs     886,981          
Net cash used in investing activities     (9,544,194 )     (40,000,732 )  
Cash flows from financing activities:              
Buyback of common shares     (1,203,708 )     (3,054,775 )  
Dividends paid     (2,742,349 )     (2,828,602 )  
Debt issuance costs           (140,000 )  
Net cash used in financing activities     (3,946,057 )     (6,023,377 )  
Effect of currency rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash     22,593       (1,471 )  
Decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash     (4,392,144 )     (35,823,853 )  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period     13,873,628       45,806,947    
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period   $ 9,481,484     $ 9,983,094    
               
Supplemental cash flow disclosures:              
Income taxes paid   $ 131,392     $ 1,432,000    
Interest paid   $     $ 80,075    
               
Non-cash investing activities:              
Change in proved properties accrued in accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $ (1,471,985 )   $ 72,999    
Change in gathering system accrued in accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $ 45,862     $ 4,240    
Asset retirement obligation asset additions and adjustments   $ 21,831     $ 4,640    
               



    Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,  
    2024     2023     2024     2023    
Net income   $ 815,660     $ 430,589     $ 2,322,556     $ 3,960,416    
Add Back:                          
Interest income, net     (100,184 )     (398,779 )     (357,696 )     (861,104 )  
Income tax expense     459,016       246,142       513,066       1,573,064    
Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion 2,048,403       1,615,728       4,428,829       3,388,734    
Stock based compensation expense     313,589       179,748       635,158       359,496    
Gain on sale of assets           1,449,871             1,449,871    
Loss (gain) on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement     367,148       641,380       956,159       (63,980 )  
Foreign currency translation loss           (5 )     570       (987 )  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 3,903,632     $ 4,164,674     $ 8,498,642     $ 9,805,510    
                           

Epsilon defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before (1) net interest expense, (2) taxes, (3) depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, (4) impairments of natural gas and oil properties, (5) non-cash stock compensation expense, (6) gain or loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement, and (7) other income. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance as determined under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity.

Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Epsilon has included Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures. It further provides investors a helpful measure for comparing operating performance on a "normalized" or recurring basis with the performance of other companies, without giving effect to certain non-cash expenses and other items. This provides management, investors and analysts with comparative information for evaluating the Company in relation to other natural gas and oil companies providing corresponding non-U.S. GAAP financial measures or that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. These non-U.S. GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, measures for financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Epsilon Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more