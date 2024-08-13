Teknova Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Second quarter 2024 total revenue was $9.6 million, up 3% sequentially

HOLLISTER, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Teknova, Inc. (“Teknova” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TKNO), a leading producer of critical reagents for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

“We delivered solid results across the board in the first half of 2024,” said Stephen Gunstream, President and Chief Executive Officer at Teknova. “I’m particularly encouraged by the progress we’ve made onboarding new clinical customers, now up to 43, a 26% increase in the past six months. I believe these customers, combined with an improved backdrop in biotech funding, put us in a strong position as we look towards 2025 and beyond,” he added.

“During the second quarter of 2024, we delivered improved results over the first quarter of 2024, as we again managed our operating expenses and capital expenditures to plan. We are cautiously optimistic around the timing of further market recovery and are thus maintaining our full-year outlook of $35-38 million of revenue and free cash outflow of less than $18 million,” explained Matt Lowell, Teknova’s Chief Financial Officer. “We are very pleased with the $15.4 million equity capital raise we completed a month ago, which we believe provides sufficient liquidity to bridge the company through to cash flow positive,” he added.

Corporate and Financial Updates

Second quarter 2024 total revenue of $9.6 million was down 17% compared to $11.5 million in the second quarter 2023. Second quarter 2024 total revenue was up 3% sequentially and up 9% from the second quarter 2023 when adjusted to exclude revenue from a single, large Clinical Solutions order during that time

Cash position of $18.6 million and gross debt of $12.1 million at the end of the second quarter 2024

Raised $15.4 million of equity capital through a private placement offering in July 2024, which we believe provides sufficient liquidity to bridge the company through to cash flow positive

Launched two new offerings to provide customers with increased product customization options: Express-TekSM Production, to expedite manufacturing and delivery for critical customer reagents, and a new manufacturing grade, RUO+, to provide a seamless and cost-effective option for customers as they transition from RUO to GMP



Revenue for the Second Quarter and Year-to-Date

For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Lab Essentials $ 7,638 $ 7,581 $ 14,904 $ 14,838 Clinical Solutions 1,565 3,653 3,283 5,262 Other 411 293 717 548 Total revenue $ 9,614 $ 11,527 $ 18,904 $ 20,648

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenue for the second quarter 2024 was $9.6 million, down 17% compared to $11.5 million in the second quarter 2023. Lab Essentials revenue was $7.6 million in the second quarter 2024, flat compared to $7.6 million in the second quarter 2023. Clinical Solutions revenue was $1.6 million in the second quarter 2024, down 57% compared to $3.7 million in the second quarter 2023.

Gross profit for the second quarter 2024 was $2.8 million, compared to $5.1 million in the second quarter 2023. Gross margin for the second quarter 2024 was 29.2%, compared to 43.9% in the second quarter 2023. The decrease in gross profit percentage was primarily driven by lower Clinical Solutions revenue and increased overhead costs, largely depreciation expense following the completion of our new manufacturing facility in the prior year, partially offset by reduced headcount.

Operating expenses for the second quarter 2024 were $7.9 million, compared to $12.1 million in the second quarter 2023. Excluding the non-recurring charges of $2.2 million recorded in the second quarter of 2023 and related to the impairment of certain long-lived assets, operating expenses were down $2.0 million. The decrease was driven primarily by reduced headcount and spending, in particular on professional fees.

Net loss for the second quarter 2024 was $5.4 million, or negative $0.13 per diluted share, compared to $7.2 million, or negative $0.25 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter 2024 was negative $2.6 million, compared to negative $2.3 million for the second quarter 2023. Free Cash Flow was negative $3.0 million for the second quarter 2024, compared to negative $6.2 million for the second quarter 2023. A full reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release.

Reiterates 2024 Outlook

Teknova is reiterating its fiscal 2024 outlook for revenue and free cash outflow. The Company continues to anticipate total revenue of $35 million to $38 million for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 (“2024”), which now assumes roughly 5% growth in Lab Essentials and the remaining dollar revenue from Clinical Solutions. The Company also continues to anticipate free cash outflow of less than $18 million for 2024.

Upcoming Investor Conference Attendance

Sidoti Micro Cap Conference (Virtual)

August 15, 2024 (1:45 p.m. Eastern Time)

Conference Call and Webcast

Teknova will host a webcast and conference call on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the live webcast, listeners can log onto the call from the Investor Relations section of the Teknova website or by using this link. If you would like to participate in the call, please register for the webcast here to receive a unique PIN number and dial-in information. The webcast will be available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event.

ALPHA TEKNOVA, INC.

Condensed Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 9,614 $ 11,527 $ 18,904 $ 20,648 Cost of sales 6,810 6,461 13,891 13,159 Gross profit 2,804 5,066 5,013 7,489 Operating expenses: Research and development 678 1,464 1,538 2,859 Sales and marketing 1,456 2,174 3,123 4,517 General and administrative 5,483 5,943 12,864 13,288 Amortization of intangible assets 287 287 574 573 Long-lived assets impairment — 2,195 — 2,195 Total operating expenses 7,904 12,063 18,099 23,432 Loss from operations (5,100 ) (6,997 ) (13,086 ) (15,943 ) Other expenses, net Interest expense, net (272 ) (308 ) (417 ) (215 ) Other income, net — 166 — 184 Total other expenses, net (272 ) (142 ) (417 ) (31 ) Loss before income taxes (5,372 ) (7,139 ) (13,503 ) (15,974 ) (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (8 ) 15 (42 ) (3 ) Net loss $ (5,364 ) $ (7,154 ) $ (13,461 ) $ (15,971 ) Net loss per share—basic and diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.57 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share—basic and diluted 40,853,882 28,272,306 40,829,383 28,227,132





ALPHA TEKNOVA, INC.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) As of June 30, As of December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,596 $ 28,484 Accounts receivable, net 4,597 3,948 Inventories, net 10,987 11,594 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,104 1,634 Total current assets 35,284 45,660 Property, plant, and equipment, net 47,777 50,364 Operating right-of-use lease assets 16,981 16,472 Intangible assets, net 13,665 14,239 Other non-current assets 1,646 1,852 Total assets $ 115,353 $ 128,587 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,023 $ 1,493 Accrued liabilities 3,498 5,579 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,881 1,803 Current portion of long-term debt 1,011 — Total current liabilities 7,413 8,875 Deferred tax liabilities 875 919 Other accrued liabilities 54 102 Long-term debt, net 12,271 13,251 Long-term operating lease liabilities 15,812 15,404 Total liabilities 36,425 38,551 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock — — Additional paid-in capital 184,175 181,822 Accumulated deficit (105,247 ) (91,786 ) Total stockholders’ equity 78,928 90,036 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 115,353 $ 128,587





ALPHA TEKNOVA, INC.

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating activities: Net loss $ (5,364 ) $ (7,154 ) $ (13,461 ) $ (15,971 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Bad debt expense 49 6 56 8 Inventory reserve 987 177 896 33 Depreciation and amortization 1,626 1,297 3,262 2,427 Stock-based compensation 833 1,070 2,140 2,080 Deferred taxes (9 ) 15 (44 ) (4 ) Amortization of debt financing costs 104 120 188 210 Non-cash lease expense 47 (16 ) 94 31 Long-lived assets impairment — 2,195 — 2,195 Loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment — — 49 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (86 ) 199 (705 ) (319 ) Contract assets — (1,050 ) — (1,050 ) Inventories (767 ) (44 ) (289 ) 196 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 239 771 413 1,042 Other non-current assets 89 120 206 222 Accounts payable (522 ) (976 ) (389 ) (1,362 ) Accrued liabilities (40 ) (564 ) (1,764 ) (1,234 ) Other (24 ) (22 ) (48 ) (44 ) Cash used in operating activities (2,838 ) (3,856 ) (9,396 ) (11,540 ) Investing activities: Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment — — 125 — Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (115 ) (2,338 ) (227 ) (6,650 ) Cash used in investing activities (115 ) (2,338 ) (102 ) (6,650 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from equity financing, net — — (37 ) — Repayment of financed insurance premiums (103 ) — (409 ) — Payment of debt issuance costs (25 ) (24 ) (25 ) (24 ) Payment of at-the-market facility costs — (361 ) — (395 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options — 67 — 76 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 81 138 81 138 Cash used in financing activities (47 ) (180 ) (390 ) (205 ) Change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (3,000 ) (6,374 ) (9,888 ) (18,395 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 21,596 30,215 28,484 42,236 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 18,596 $ 23,841 $ 18,596 $ 23,841





ALPHA TEKNOVA, INC.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Comparable GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss – as reported $ (5,364 ) $ (7,154 ) $ (13,461 ) $ (15,971 ) Add back: Interest expense, net (272 ) (308 ) (417 ) (215 ) (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (8 ) 15 (42 ) (3 ) Depreciation expense 1,339 1,010 2,688 1,854 Amortization of intangible assets 287 287 574 573 EBITDA $ (3,474 ) $ (5,534 ) $ (9,824 ) $ (13,332 ) Other and non-recurring expenses: Stock-based compensation expense 833 1,070 2,140 2,080 Severance pay and other termination benefits — — 1,287 725 Long-lived assets impairment — 2,195 — 2,195 Loss contingency 73 — 73 — Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,568 ) $ (2,269 ) $ (6,324 ) $ (8,332 )



