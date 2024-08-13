Global Crossing Airlines Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Achieves Profitability with GAAP Net Income of $0.3 Million or $0.01 per Share and EBITDAR of $18.7 Million
Generated Record Block Hours of 6,591 in Q2
Announces Major Government Contract Expected to Generate Approximately $65 Million in Annualized Revenue
MIAMI, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (Cboe CA: JET, Cboe CA: JET.B, OTCQB: JETMF) (the “Company” or “GlobalX”), the Nation's fastest growing charter airline, continued its record growth and announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Except as otherwise disclosed, all figures are for the three month period, presented in United States dollars and prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
|Financial and Operational Summary
|Q2 2024
|Q2 2023
|% Change
|Revenue:
|$57.5M
|$31.5M
|83%
|EBITDAR1:
|$18.7M
|$0.5M
|~37x
|Net Aircraft Available:
|14.4
|7.8
|84%
|Total Block Hours:
|6,591
|3,585
|84%
|Average Utilization Per Aircraft:
|458
|458
|0%
“At the beginning of this year, we focused on streamlining our operations through disciplined and targeted efforts to enhance our award-winning service quality and sustain our industry-leading revenue growth. Today, we are pleased to report accelerated top-line growth, marking our third consecutive quarter of year-over-year increases and achieving a profitable quarter,” said Chris Jamroz, Executive Chairman of GlobalX. “Our performance in 2024 has been strong, and we are now focused on laying the groundwork for continued growth and sustained profitability.”
GlobalX President and CFO, Ryan Goepel, added: “In the second quarter, we delivered another period of double-digit revenue growth while further improving our operating efficiencies, enabling us to achieve GAAP profitability and significantly reduce cash usage in operations. These results reflect the strength of our new management team and a revitalized culture at GlobalX, alongside our sharpened focus on core operations and successful execution of our strategic plan.”
Mr. Goepel continued: “During the quarter, we secured new customers and new contracts and generated a 27% sequential increase in block hours flown, with just one additional aircraft compared to the first quarter of 2024. We also renegotiated several contracts at higher rates, resulting in a 56% increase in revenue per block hour flown for ACMI and a 37% increase for charter. Additionally, we reached a significant milestone by operating our first flight for the Department of Defense, a key customer that has already booked material flight revenue for July and August. With our expanding fleet, new contract wins, and a focused approach to profitable growth, we are well-positioned to achieve our goals moving forward.”
Q2 2024 Financial Highlights (vs. Q2 2023)
- Revenue: Revenue increased 83% to $57.5 million compared to $31.5 million. This is the best quarter in GlobalX’s short corporate history. The increase was primarily driven by higher block hours flown and aircraft fleet expansion, as well as increased revenue per block hour flown for both passenger ACMI and charter.
- Total Operating Expenses: Operating expenses were $55.0 million compared to $38.3 million. The increase was primarily due to higher aircraft rent, maintenance, and personnel costs associated with the expansion of the GlobalX fleet, as well as higher travel costs related to the expansion of a government contract. In addition, the Company had approximately $1.2 million of expenses and charges related to the lease return of an aircraft, unwinding non-core businesses and other one-time items in the quarter, including severance costs incurred as part of an internal reorganization.
- Net Income (Loss)/EPS: Net income increased to $0.3 million compared to $(7.5) million. Earnings per share increased to $0.01 per basic and diluted share, compared to $(0.13) per basic and diluted share.
- EBITDAR1: EBITDAR increased approximately 37x to $18.7 million compared to $0.5 million. The increase was primarily driven by the benefits of increased scale and efficient execution of the Company’s core business plan.
(1) Refer below to the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information.
Operational Highlights
- Awarded a five-year contract, inclusive of option periods, to provide air operations charter services on behalf of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (“ICE”), as a subcontractor to CSI Aviation, INC (“CSI”) which has been selected as the prime contractor. GlobalX first began providing services to CSI under an emergency contract in September 2023. The new five-year contract is expected to generate approximately $65 million in annualized revenue.
- Completed the Company’s first flight for the Department of Defense, a key customer representing an important milestone for GlobalX.
- In the first half of 2024, GlobalX took delivery of three additional aircraft; two A320 passenger aircraft and one A321F cargo aircraft.
- Signed letters of intent to lease five additional aircraft, which the Company expects to bring to market over the next 15 months.
Liquidity
-
Cash and Restricted Cash: The Company had $10.4 million in cash and restricted cash at June 30, 2024, compared to cash and restricted cash of $12.1 million at March 31, 2024 and $17.7 million at December 31, 2023.
Conference Call
The GlobalX management team will host a conference call tomorrow, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties may submit questions to the Company prior to the call by emailing JET@elevate-ir.com.
Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time
Toll-free dial-in number: (877) 704-4453
International dial-in number: (201) 389-0920
Conference ID: 13747881
Webcast: GlobalX's Q2 2024 Conference Call
If you have any difficulty registering or connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.
The conference call will also be available for replay on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.globalairlinesgroup.com.
About Global Crossing Airlines
GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental airline flying the Airbus A320 family of aircraft. The Company’s services include domestic and international ACMI and charter flights for passengers and cargo throughout the US, Caribbean, Europe, and Latin America. GlobalX is IOSA certified by IATA and holds TCO’s for Europe and the UK.
For more information:
Company Contact
Ryan Goepel, President & CFO
Tel: (720) 330-2829
Investor Relations Contact
Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D’Souza
Email: JET@elevate-ir.com
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company evaluates its financial performance utilizing various accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income (loss), Adjusted operating margin, adjusted pre-tax income (loss), Adjusted pre-tax margin, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDAR. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial information presented in this press release that is calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and these non-GAAP financial measures are presented because management believes that they supplement or enhance management's, analysts' and investors' overall understanding of the Company's underlying financial performance and trends and facilitate comparisons among current, past and future periods.
Because the non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered superior to and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP financial measures presented in the press release and may not be the same as or comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies due to possible differences in the method of calculation and in the items being adjusted. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
The information below provides an explanation of certain adjustments reflected in the non-GAAP financial measures and shows a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures reported in this press release (other than forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures) to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Within the financial tables presented, certain columns and rows may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Per unit amounts presented are calculated from the underlying amounts.
EBITDAR which is defined Operating income (loss), plus depreciation, amortization, interest, taxes and aircraft rent is an important metric to be considered to allow investors to compare results across different airlines regardless of how the airlines acquired their aircraft. This distinction is important when comparing the operational results of an airline leasing its aircraft versus an airline purchasing its aircraft. Specifically, the airline leasing aircraft would see the costs relating to those aircraft flow through aircraft rent, while an airline that owns their aircraft would see their costs for those aircraft flow through depreciation and amortization. In order to compare the operating results of the two airlines an investor needs to look at EBITDAR which is why it is presented.
|EBITDAR Reconciliation (in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024
|Three Months Ended
June 30, 2023
|Operating Income (Loss)
|$
|2,543
|$
|(6,776
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,444
|443
|EBITDA
|3,986
|(6,335
|)
|Aircraft Rent
|14,762
|6,830
|EBITDAR
|18,748
|495
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains certain “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information”, as defined under applicable United States and Canadian securities laws, concerning anticipated developments and events that may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the
Company’s industry leading revenue growth, continued growth and sustained profitability, execution of the Company’s strategic plan, future flight revenue, approach to profitable growth, the achievement of the Company’s goals moving forward, details regarding the lease of five additional aircraft and the intention to bring them to market over the next 15 months, the Company’s status as the Nation’s fastest growing charter airline and the Company’s growth plans. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the receipt of financing to continue airline operations, the accuracy, reliability and success of GlobalX’s business model; GlobalX’s ability to accurately forecast demand; GlobalX will be able to successfully conclude definitive agreements for transactions subject to LOI; the timely receipt of governmental approvals; the success of airline operations of GlobalX; GlobalX’s ability to successfully enter new geographic markets; the legislative and regulatory environments of the jurisdictions where GlobalX will carry on business or have operations; the Company has or will have sufficient aircraft to provide the service; the impact of competition and the competitive response to GlobalX’s business strategy; the future price of fuel, and the availability of aircraft. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include risks related to, the ability to obtain financing at acceptable terms, the impact of general economic conditions, risks related to supply chain and labor disruptions, failure to retain or obtain sufficient aircraft, domestic and international airline industry conditions, failure to conclude definitive agreements for transactions subject to LOI, the effects of increased competition from our market competitors and new market entrants, passenger demand being less than anticipated, the impact of any resurgence of COVID-19, future relations with shareholders, volatility of fuel prices, increases in operating costs, terrorism, pandemics, natural disasters, currency fluctuations, interest rates, risks specific to the airline industry, risks associated with doing business in foreign countries, the ability of management to implement GlobalX’s operational strategy, the ability to attract qualified management and staff, labor disputes, regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits; risks related to significant disruption in, or breach in security of GlobalX’s information technology systems and resultant interruptions in service and any related impact on its reputation; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's reports and filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements. If GlobalX does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.
|GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES GROUP INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(In thousands, except par value and share quantities)
|June 30, 2024 (Unaudited)
|December 31, 2023
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|8,047
|$
|11,596
|Restricted cash
|2,400
|6,080
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance
|6,485
|10,180
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|2,017
|2,552
|Current assets held for sale
|403
|184
|Total Current Assets
|19,352
|30,592
|Property and equipment, net
|8,296
|5,525
|Finance leases, net
|20,107
|4,108
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|90,664
|76,880
|Deposits
|11,909
|12,506
|Other assets
|3,114
|1,717
|Total Assets
|$
|153,442
|$
|131,328
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|9,982
|$
|7,481
|Accrued liabilities
|17,159
|17,465
|Deferred revenue
|3,888
|9,896
|Customer deposits
|4,429
|3,935
|Current portion of long-term operating leases
|13,323
|13,650
|Current portion of finance leases
|2,284
|599
|Total current liabilities
|51,065
|53,026
|Other liabilities
|Note payable, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
|29,389
|29,175
|Long-term operating leases
|79,512
|65,158
|Long-term finance leases
|17,964
|3,292
|Other liabilities
|511
|544
|Total other liabilities
|127,376
|98,169
|Total Liabilities
|$
|178,441
|$
|151,195
|Commitments and Contingencies (Note 7)
|Equity (Deficit)
|Common Stock
|$.001 par value; 200,000,000 authorized; 60,603,681 and 58,925,871 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
|$
|60
|$
|59
|Additional paid-in capital
|40,004
|38,943
|Retained deficit
|(65,189
|)
|(59,094
|)
|Total Company's stockholders’ deficit
|(25,125
|)
|(20,092
|)
|Noncontrolling interest
|126
|225
|Total stockholders’ deficit
|(24,999
|)
|(19,867
|)
|Total Liabilities and Deficit
|$
|153,442
|$
|131,328
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
|GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES GROUP INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(UNAUDITED)
|(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024
|Three Months Ended
June 30, 2023
|Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024
|Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
|Revenue
|$
|57,546
|$
|31,475
|$
|111,380
|$
|63,626
|Operating Expenses
|Salaries, Wages, & Benefits
|16,745
|12,140
|33,520
|23,308
|Aircraft Fuel
|5,601
|6,087
|13,800
|14,036
|Maintenance, materials and repairs
|2,645
|1,767
|5,578
|3,326
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,444
|443
|2,609
|886
|Contracted ground and aviation services
|4,757
|5,201
|11,660
|10,054
|Travel
|3,118
|1,347
|6,969
|3,601
|Insurance
|1,554
|1,245
|3,188
|2,370
|Aircraft Rent
|14,762
|6,830
|27,523
|12,474
|Other
|4,377
|3,191
|8,609
|5,995
|Total Operating Expenses
|$
|55,003
|$
|38,251
|$
|113,456
|$
|76,050
|Operating Income (Loss)
|2,543
|(6,776
|)
|(2,076
|)
|(12,424
|)
|Non-Operating Expenses
|Interest Expense
|2,258
|695
|4,018
|1,119
|Total Non-Operating Expenses
|2,258
|695
|4,018
|1,119
|Income (Loss) before income taxes
|285
|(7,471
|)
|(6,094
|)
|(13,543
|)
|Income tax expense
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Net Income (Loss)
|285
|(7,471
|)
|(6,094
|)
|(13,543
|)
|Net Income attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
|1
|–
|1
|–
|Net Income (Loss) attributable to the Company
|284
|(7,471
|)
|(6,095
|)
|(13,543
|)
|Income (Loss) per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.00
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|(0.10
|)
|$
|(0.24
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.00
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|(0.10
|)
|$
|(0.24
|)
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding
|60,008,779
|56,857,629
|59,621,946
|55,680,815
|Fully diluted shares outstanding
|83,633,139
|56,857,629
|59,621,946
|55,680,815
|
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
|GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES GROUP INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|(UNAUDITED)
|(In thousands, except shares quantities)
|
Common Stock Number of Shares
|Amount
|Additional Paid in Capital
|Retained Deficit
|Total
|Beginning – January 1, 2023
|53,440,482
|$
|53
|$
|30,774
|$
|(38,083
|)
|$
|(7,256
|)
|Issuance of shares – options exercised
|150,000
|–
|67
|–
|67
|Issuance of shares – warrants exercised
|2,499,453
|3
|1,134
|–
|1,137
|Issuance of shares – share based compensation on RSUs
|208,416
|–
|501
|–
|501
|Loss for the period
|–
|–
|–
|(6,072
|)
|(6,072
|)
|Ending – March 31, 2023
|56,298,351
|$
|56
|$
|32,476
|$
|(44,155
|)
|$
|(11,623
|)
|Issuance of shares – options exercised
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Issuance of shares – warrants exercised
|227,630
|–
|220
|–
|220
|Issuance of shares – share based compensation on RSUs
|481,593
|1
|578
|–
|579
|Issuance of shares – ESPP
|300,121
|–
|199
|–
|199
|Loss for the period
|–
|–
|–
|(7,471
|)
|(7,471
|)
|Ending – June 30, 2023
|57,307,695
|$
|57
|$
|33,473
|$
|(51,626
|)
|$
|(18,096
|)
|
Common Stock Number of Shares
|Amount
|Additional Paid in Capital
|Retained Deficit
|Total
|Noncontrolling Interest
|Total
|Beginning – January 1, 2024
|58,925,871
|$
|59
|$
|38,943
|$
|(59,094
|)
|$
|(20,092
|)
|$
|225
|$
|(19,867
|)
|Issuance of shares – share based compensation on RSUs
|742,079
|1
|342
|–
|343
|–
|343
|Loss for the period
|–
|–
|–
|(6,379
|)
|(6,379
|)
|–
|(6,379
|)
|Ending – March 31, 2024
|59,667,950
|$
|60
|$
|39,285
|$
|(65,473
|)
|$
|(26,128
|)
|$
|225
|$
|(25,903
|)
|Issuance of shares – share based compensation on RSUs
|544,157
|–
|498
|–
|498
|–
|498
|Issuance of shares – ESPP
|391,574
|–
|221
|–
|221
|–
|221
|Dividends
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|(100
|)
|(100
|)
|Income for the period
|–
|–
|–
|284
|284
|1
|285
|Ending – June 30, 2024
|60,603,681
|$
|60
|$
|40,004
|$
|(65,189
|)
|$
|(25,125
|)
|$
|126
|$
|(24,999
|)
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
|GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES GROUP INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(UNAUDITED)
|(In thousands)
|For The Six Months Ended June 30,
|2024
|2023
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net loss
|$
|(6,094
|)
|$
|(13,543
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation expense
|2,609
|894
|Bad debt expense (recovery)
|357
|(18
|)
|Loss on sale of property
|–
|136
|Loss (gain) on sale of spare parts
|79
|(107
|)
|Foreign exchange loss
|–
|1
|Amortization of debt issue costs
|339
|531
|Amortization of operating lease right of use assets
|7,081
|3,647
|Share-based payments
|874
|1,109
|Interest on finance leases
|1,042
|202
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|3,339
|(2,931
|)
|Assets held for sale
|(298
|)
|701
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|535
|(684
|)
|Accounts payable
|2,501
|4,767
|Accrued liabilities and other liabilities
|(5,821
|)
|12,344
|Operating lease obligations
|(6,838
|)
|(3,669
|)
|Other liabilities
|(945
|)
|233
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|(1,240
|)
|3,613
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Deposits, deferred costs and other assets
|(1,616
|)
|(1,069
|)
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(3,603
|)
|(2,969
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(5,219
|)
|(4,038
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Principal payments on finance leases
|(858
|)
|(221
|)
|Dividends
|(100
|)
|–
|Proceeds on issuance of shares
|188
|1,594
|Proceeds from note payable
|–
|2,017
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(770
|)
|3,390
|Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|(7,229
|)
|2,965
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of the period
|17,676
|5,461
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of the period
|$
|10,447
|$
|8,426
|Non-cash transactions
|Right-of-use (ROU) assets acquired through operating leases
|$
|20,865
|$
|37,297
|Equipment acquired through finance leases
|$
|17,085
|$
|1,334
|Note Payable reductions through accounts receivable from sale of Assets held for sale
|$
|–
|$
|337
|Reclass of capitalized professional fees from proceeds from senior secured note
|$
|125
|$
|–
|Cash paid for
|Interest
|$
|3,421
|$
|473
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
______________________________
¹ Refer below to the section “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information