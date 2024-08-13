Submit Release
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. 4th Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Operating Results Conference Call

Elgin, IL, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBSS), a major processor and distributor of snack and recipe nut products, will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 operating results on Wednesday, August 21, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time). Fourth quarter and full-year 2024 results are expected to be released after the market closes on Tuesday, August 20, 2024.

To register for the call, please click on the Participant Registration link below:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIa649e2660e6a489689e7e37f2c531bc9

Once registered, attendees will receive a dial in number and their own unique PIN number.

This call is being webcast by Notified and can be accessed at John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc.’s Web site at www.jbssinc.com.

Based in Elgin, Illinois, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. is a processor, packager, marketer and distributor of nut and dried-fruit products, snack bars, and dried cheese, that are sold under the Company's Fisher®, Orchard Valley Harvest®, Squirrel Brand®, Southern Style Nuts® and Just the Cheese® brand names and under a variety of private brands.


Frank Pellegrino
Chief Financial Officer
847-214-4138

Investor Relations Contact:
John Beisler or Steven Hooser
Three Part Advisors, LLC
817-310-8776

