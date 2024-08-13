Submit Release
Intapp Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

  • Fourth quarter SaaS and support revenue of $85.0 million, up 25% year-over-year
  • Fourth quarter total revenue of $114.4 million, up 21% year-over-year
  • Cloud annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $296.7 million, up 33% year-over-year

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading global provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals at advisory, capital markets, and legal firms, announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2024. Intapp also provided its outlook for the first quarter and fiscal year 2025.

“It has been a strong and exciting year for Intapp as we lead our clients to adopt and apply AI to the work of their professionals,” said John Hall, CEO of Intapp. “Our fiscal year 2024 results reflect the launch of our innovative new AI solutions, expanding our client base across the globe, forging new partnerships, and growing our clients in the cloud.”

Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights

  • SaaS and support revenue was $85.0 million, a 25% year-over-year increase compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.
  • Total revenue was $114.4 million, a 21% year-over-year increase compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.
  • Cloud ARR was $296.7 million as of June 30, 2024, a 33% year-over-year increase compared to Cloud ARR as of June 30, 2023. Cloud ARR represented 73% of total ARR as of June 30, 2024, compared to 67% as of June 30, 2023.
  • Total ARR was $404.2 million as of June 30, 2024, a 22% year-over-year increase compared to total ARR as of June 30, 2023.
  • GAAP operating income was $0.3 million, compared to a GAAP operating loss of $(12.4) million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.
  • Non-GAAP operating income was $13.5 million, compared to a non-GAAP operating income of $3.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.
  • GAAP net loss was $(0.6) million, compared to a GAAP net loss of $(11.5) million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $11.9 million, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $3.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.
  • GAAP net loss per share was $(0.01), compared to a GAAP net loss per share of $(0.17) in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.
  • Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.15, compared to a non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.04 in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights

  • SaaS and support revenue was $316.0 million, a 25% year-over-year increase compared to fiscal year 2023.
  • Total revenue was $430.5 million, a 23% year-over-year increase compared to fiscal year 2023.
  • GAAP operating loss was $(32.2) million, compared to a GAAP operating loss of $(69.3) million in fiscal year 2023.
  • Non-GAAP operating income was $38.7 million, compared to a non-GAAP operating income of $10.5 million in fiscal year 2023.
  • GAAP net loss was $(32.0) million, compared to a GAAP net loss of $(69.4) million in fiscal year 2023.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $36.4 million compared to a non-GAAP net income of $8.3 million in fiscal year 2023.
  • GAAP net loss per share was $(0.45), compared to a GAAP net loss per share of $(1.08) in fiscal year 2023.
  • Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.45, compared to a non-GAAP net income per share of $0.11 in fiscal year 2023.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

  • Cash and cash equivalents were $208.4 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $130.4 million as of June 30, 2023.
  • For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, cash provided by operating activities was $67.2 million, compared to cash provided by operating activities of $27.5 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023.

Business Highlights

  • As of June 30, 2024, we served more than 2,550 clients, 698 of which each with contracts greater than $100,000 of ARR. In addition, at fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, we had 73 clients with more than $1.0 million of ARR, up from 53 such clients at the prior fiscal year end.
  • We upsold and cross-sold our existing clients such that our trailing twelve months’ net revenue retention rate as of June 30, 2024 was 116%, which is within our expected range of 113% to 117%.
  • We continued to add new clients and expand existing accounts including law firms EMW Law and Jackson Walker; and private equity firms Argonaut, Enventure, and Old Mutual Alternative Investments.
  • Intapp DealCloud won the 2024 CRM Excellence Award from CUSTOMER magazine and TMC; and the 2024 Drawdown Award for Investor Relations Technology.
  • We acquired Transform Data International to enhance Microsoft 365-based modern work capabilities and implementation services for Intapp Collaboration solutions.
  • We continued to develop our partner ecosystem and announced a new partnership with Bite Investments to enhance investor management capabilities in Intapp DealCloud.

First Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook

  Fiscal 2025 Outlook
  First Quarter Fiscal Year
  (in millions, except per share data)
SaaS revenue $75.3 - $76.3 $326.7 - $330.7
SaaS and support revenue $89.5 - $90.5 $380.5 - $384.5
Total revenue $117.2 - $118.2 $493.0 - $497.0
Non-GAAP operating income $11.0 - $12.0 $56.5 - $60.5
Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $0.12 - $0.14 $0.59 - $0.63
     

The guidance provided above constitutes forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the “Forward-Looking Statements” safe harbor section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

The information presented in this press release includes non-GAAP financial measures such as “non-GAAP operating income,” “non-GAAP net income,” and “non-GAAP diluted net income per share.” Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics” for a discussion of these measures and the financial tables below for reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company has not included a quantitative reconciliation of its guidance for non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP diluted net income per share to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because certain of these reconciling items, including stock-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets, could be highly variable and cannot be reasonably predicted without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing of certain events that have not yet occurred and are out of the Company’s control and the amounts of associated reconciling items. Please note that the unavailable reconciling items could significantly impact the Company’s GAAP operating results.

Corporate Presentation

A supplemental financial presentation and other information will be accessible through Intapp’s investor relations website at https://investors.intapp.com/.

Webcast

Intapp will host a conference call for analysts and investors on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET). The call will be webcast live via the “Investors” section of the Intapp company website at https://investors.intapp.com/. A replay of the call will be available through the Intapp website for 90 days.

About Intapp

Intapp software helps professionals unlock their teams’ knowledge, relationships, and operational insights to increase value for their firms. Using the power of Applied AI, we make firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use. With Intapp’s portfolio of vertical SaaS solutions, professionals can apply their collective expertise to make smarter decisions, manage risk, and increase competitive advantage. The world’s top firms — across accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets — trust Intapp’s industry-specific platform and solutions to modernize and drive new growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our financial outlook for the first quarter and fiscal year 2025, growth strategy, business plans and market position. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “project,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “predict,” “potential,” “target,” “explore,” “continue,” “expand,” “outlook” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements, including: our ability to continue our growth at or near historical rates; our future financial performance and ability to be profitable; the effect of global events on the U.S. and global economies, our business, our employees, our results of operations, our financial condition, demand for our products, sales and implementation cycles, and the health of our clients’ and partners’ businesses; our ability to prevent and respond to data breaches, unauthorized access to client data or other disruptions of our solutions; our ability to effectively manage U.S. and global market and economic conditions, including inflationary pressures, economic and market downturns and volatility in the financial services industry, particularly adverse to our targeted industries; the length and variability of our sales cycle; our ability to attract and retain clients; our ability to attract and retain talent; our ability to compete in highly competitive markets, including AI products; our ability to manage additional complexity, burdens, and volatility in connection with our international sales and operations; the successful assimilation or integration of the businesses, technologies, services, products, personnel or operations of acquired companies; our ability to incur indebtedness in the future and the effect of conditions in credit markets; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity needs; and our ability to maintain, protect, and enhance our intellectual property rights. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any subsequent public filings. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks may emerge from time to time. It is not possible for us to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to us at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP recurring gross profit, non-GAAP recurring gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted net income per share. These non-GAAP measures exclude the impact of stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, lease modification and impairment, change in fair value of contingent consideration, transaction costs, restructuring and other costs and the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments. See below for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Free cashflow is a non-GAAP financial measure, and a supplemental liquidity measure that management uses to evaluate our core operating business and our ability to meet our current and future financing and investing needs. It consists of net cash provided by operating activities less cash paid for purchases of property and equipment. See below for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Other metrics include total ARR, Cloud ARR and net revenue retention rate. Total ARR represents the annualized recurring value of all active SaaS and on-premise subscription license contracts at the end of a reporting period. Cloud ARR is the portion of the annualized recurring value of our active SaaS contracts at the end of a reporting period. Contracts with a term other than one year are annualized by taking the committed contract value for the current period divided by number of days in that period, then multiplying by 365.

Net revenue retention rate is calculated by starting with the ARR from the cohort of all clients as of the twelve months prior to the applicable fiscal period, or prior period ARR. We then calculate the ARR from these same clients as of the current fiscal period, or current period ARR. We then divide the current period ARR by the prior period ARR to calculate the net revenue retention rate.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures and metrics provide useful information to investors as they are used by management to manage the business, make planning decisions, evaluate our performance, and allocate resources and provide useful information regarding certain financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly-titled measures used by other companies, should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by the estimated diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the period.

Investor Contact

David Trone
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Intapp, Inc.
ir@intapp.com

Media Contact

Ali Robinson
Global Media Relations Director
Intapp, Inc.
press@intapp.com


 
INTAPP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data and percentages)
 
    Three Months Ended
June 30,		     Year Ended
June 30,		  
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
Revenues                        
SaaS and support   $ 84,973     $ 67,841     $ 315,960     $ 252,310  
Subscription license     16,116       12,166       60,682       48,970  
Professional services     13,287       14,612       53,881       49,593  
Total revenues     114,376       94,619       430,523       350,873  
Cost of revenues                        
SaaS and support     16,100       14,524       59,831       53,022  
Professional services     14,638       16,329       63,830       58,440  
Total cost of revenues     30,738       30,853       123,661       111,462  
Gross profit     83,638       63,766       306,862       239,411  
Gross margin     73.1 %     67.4 %     71.3 %     68.2 %
Operating expenses:                        
Research and development     29,838       25,499       113,634       93,851  
Sales and marketing     33,232       32,393       138,176       132,189  
General and administrative     20,266       18,316       87,243       81,031  
Lease modification and impairment                       1,601  
Total operating expenses     83,336       76,208       339,053       308,672  
Operating income (loss)     302       (12,442 )     (32,191 )     (69,261 )
Interest and other income (expense), net     413       177       2,285       (659 )
Net income (loss) before income taxes     715       (12,265 )     (29,906 )     (69,920 )
Income tax (expense) benefit     (1,312 )     795       (2,115 )     495  
Net loss   $ (597 )   $ (11,470 )   $ (32,021 )   $ (69,425 )
Net loss per share, basic and diluted   $ (0.01 )   $ (0.17 )   $ (0.45 )   $ (1.08 )
Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted     73,898       66,730       71,488       64,295  


 
INTAPP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited, in thousands)
 
    June 30, 2024     June 30, 2023  
Assets            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 208,370     $ 130,377  
Restricted cash     200       808  
Accounts receivable, net     95,103       92,973  
Unbilled receivables, net     13,300       10,661  
Other receivables, net     2,743       878  
Prepaid expenses     9,031       7,335  
Deferred commissions, current     13,907       11,807  
Total current assets     342,654       254,839  
Property and equipment, net     18,944       16,366  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     21,382       17,180  
Goodwill     285,969       278,890  
Intangible assets, net     40,293       43,257  
Deferred commissions, noncurrent     18,495       16,529  
Other assets     5,262       1,846  
Total assets   $ 732,999     $ 628,907  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity            
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable   $ 13,348     $ 6,018  
Accrued compensation     42,066       39,761  
Accrued expenses     12,040       11,626  
Deferred revenue, net     218,923       191,042  
Other current liabilities     14,270       10,902  
Total current liabilities     300,647       259,349  
Deferred tax liabilities     1,336       1,422  
Deferred revenue, noncurrent     3,563       1,355  
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent     19,605       16,195  
Other liabilities     4,610       9,378  
Total liabilities     329,761       287,699  
Stockholders’ equity:            
Common stock     75       69  
Additional paid-in capital     891,681       797,639  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (1,336 )     (1,339 )
Accumulated deficit     (487,182 )     (455,161 )
Total stockholders’ equity     403,238       341,208  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 732,999     $ 628,907  


 
INTAPP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited, in thousands)
 
    Three Months Ended
June 30,		     Year Ended
June 30,		  
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:                        
Net loss   $ (597 )   $ (11,470 )   $ (32,021 )   $ (69,425 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:                        
Depreciation and amortization     4,698       3,913       16,704       15,319  
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets     1,259       1,129       4,781       4,639  
Accounts receivable allowances     916       (480 )     3,711       922  
Stock-based compensation     10,604       12,974       59,895       67,769  
Lease modification and impairment                       1,601  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration     (1,565 )     (889 )     (3,290 )     (1,762 )
Deferred income taxes     302       (460 )     (22 )     (912 )
Other     124       39       239       154  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                        
Accounts receivable     (15,239 )     (24,032 )     (5,138 )     (26,402 )
Unbilled receivables, current     3,165       1,981       (2,639 )     (3,898 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets     (1,605 )     1,047       (5,740 )     1,261  
Deferred commissions     (2,302 )     (1,278 )     (4,066 )     (3,394 )
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     3,172       7,785       9,438       2,313  
Deferred revenue, net     23,328       24,308       28,261       46,565  
Operating lease liabilities     (783 )     (1,328 )     (4,266 )     (5,922 )
Other liabilities     1,602       (2,586 )     1,384       (1,341 )
  Net cash provided by operating activities     27,079       10,653       67,231       27,487  
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:                        
Purchases of property and equipment     (729 )     (158 )     (2,457 )     (2,212 )
Capitalized internal-use software costs     (1,181 )     (1,648 )     (6,398 )     (5,524 )
                         
Business combinations, net of cash acquired     (10,973 )     (6,604 )     (10,973 )     (6,604 )
Investment in note receivable                       (500 )
Repayment of note receivable           500             500  
  Net cash used in investing activities     (12,883 )     (7,910 )     (19,828 )     (14,340 )
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:                        
Proceeds from public offering, net of underwriting discounts           70,080             70,080  
Payments for deferred offering costs           (733 )     (781 )     (790 )
Proceeds from stock option exercises     5,539       7,729       30,726       23,456  
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan     1,706       1,459       3,431       2,700  
Payments related to tax withholding for vested equity awards           (4,108 )           (9,056 )
Payments of deferred contingent consideration and holdback associated with acquisitions     (500 )           (3,051 )     (22,290 )
  Net cash provided by financing activities     6,745       74,427       30,325       64,100  
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents     3       49       (343 )     (373 )
  Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     20,944       77,219       77,385       76,874  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period     187,626       53,966       131,185       54,311  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period   $ 208,570     $ 131,185     $ 208,570     $ 131,185  



INTAPP, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data and percentages)

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures for the periods indicated below:

Non-GAAP Gross Profit

    Three Months Ended
June 30,		     Year Ended
June 30,		  
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
GAAP gross profit   $ 83,638     $ 63,766     $ 306,862     $ 239,411  
Adjusted to exclude the following:                        
Stock-based compensation     1,474       1,373       7,322       5,621  
Amortization of intangible assets     1,614       1,009       4,778       4,340  
Restructuring and other costs     342             342        
Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 87,068     $ 66,148     $ 319,304     $ 249,372  
Non-GAAP gross margin     76.1 %     69.9 %     74.2 %     71.1 %


Non-GAAP Recurring Gross Profit

    Three Months Ended
June 30,		     Year Ended
June 30,		  
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
SaaS and support   $ 84,973     $ 67,841     $ 315,960     $ 252,310  
Subscription license     16,116       12,166       60,682       48,970  
Total recurring revenues     101,089       80,007       376,642       301,280  
Cost of revenues - SaaS and support     16,100       14,524       59,831       53,022  
Total cost of recurring revenues     16,100       14,524       59,831       53,022  
GAAP recurring gross profit     84,989       65,483       316,811       248,258  
Adjusted to exclude the following:                        
Stock-based compensation     545       388       2,292       1,705  
Amortization of intangible assets     1,614       1,009       4,778       4,340  
Non-GAAP recurring gross profit   $ 87,148     $ 66,880     $ 323,881     $ 254,303  
GAAP recurring gross margin     84.1 %     81.8 %     84.1 %     82.4 %
Non-GAAP recurring gross margin     86.2 %     83.6 %     86.0 %     84.4 %


Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

    Three Months Ended
June 30,		     Year Ended
June 30,		  
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
GAAP research and development   $ 29,838     $ 25,499     $ 113,634     $ 93,851  
Stock-based compensation     (3,231 )     (3,835 )     (14,854 )     (15,186 )
Restructuring and other costs     (80 )           (132 )      
Non-GAAP research and development   $ 26,527     $ 21,664     $ 98,648     $ 78,665  
                         
                         
GAAP sales and marketing   $ 33,232     $ 32,393     $ 138,176     $ 132,189  
Stock-based compensation     (2,878 )     (2,292 )     (17,312 )     (20,426 )
Amortization of intangible assets     (1,318 )     (1,523 )     (5,599 )     (5,921 )
Restructuring and other costs     (31 )           (31 )      
Non-GAAP sales and marketing   $ 29,005     $ 28,578     $ 115,234     $ 105,842  
                         
                         
GAAP general and administrative   $ 20,266     $ 18,316     $ 87,243     $ 81,031  
Stock-based compensation     (3,021 )     (5,474 )     (20,407 )     (26,536 )
Amortization of intangible assets     (163 )     (149 )     (652 )     (512 )
Change in fair value of contingent consideration     1,565       889       3,290       1,762  
Transaction costs (1)     (536 )     (663 )     (2,685 )     (1,366 )
Restructuring and other costs     (93 )           (93 )      
Non-GAAP general and administrative   $ 18,018     $ 12,919     $ 66,696     $ 54,379  


Non-GAAP Operating Income

    Three Months Ended
June 30,		     Year Ended
June 30,		  
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
GAAP operating income (loss)   $ 302     $ (12,442 )   $ (32,191 )   $ (69,261 )
Adjusted to exclude the following:                        
Stock-based compensation     10,604       12,974       59,895       67,769  
Amortization of intangible assets     3,095       2,681       11,029       10,773  
Lease modification and impairment                       1,601  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration     (1,565 )     (889 )     (3,290 )     (1,762 )
Transaction costs (1)     536       663       2,685       1,366  
Restructuring and other costs     546             598        
Non-GAAP operating income   $ 13,518     $ 2,987     $ 38,726     $ 10,486  


Non-GAAP Net Income

    Three Months Ended
June 30,		     Year Ended
June 30,		  
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
GAAP net loss   $ (597 )   $ (11,470 )   $ (32,021 )   $ (69,425 )
Adjusted to exclude the following:                        
Stock-based compensation     10,604       12,974       59,895       67,769  
Amortization of intangible assets     3,095       2,681       11,029       10,773  
Lease modification and impairment                       1,601  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration     (1,565 )     (889 )     (3,290 )     (1,762 )
Transaction costs (1)     536       663       2,685       1,366  
Restructuring and other costs     546             598        
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments     (766 )     (775 )     (2,502 )     (2,017 )
Non-GAAP net income   $ 11,853     $ 3,184     $ 36,394     $ 8,305  
                         
GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted   $ (0.01 )   $ (0.17 )   $ (0.45 )   $ (1.08 )
Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted   $ 0.15     $ 0.04     $ 0.45     $ 0.11  
                         
Weighted-average shares used to compute GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted     73,898       66,730       71,488       64,295  
Weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP net income per share, diluted     79,967       78,843       80,312       73,800  

Free Cash Flow

    Year Ended June 30,  
    2024     2023  
Net cash provided by operating activities   $ 67,231     $ 27,487  
Adjusted for the following cash outlay:            
Purchases of property and equipment     (2,457 )     (2,212 )
Free cash flow (2)   $ 64,774     $ 25,275  


(1) Consists of acquisition-related transaction costs and costs related to certain non-capitalized offering-related expenses.
(2) Beginning with the second quarter ended December 31, 2023, we have excluded capitalized internal-use software costs and cash paid for interest from the calculation of our free cash flow, which we believe better aligns with industry standard. Our free cash flow for prior period presented were recast to conform to the updated methodology and are reflected herein for comparison purposes.

