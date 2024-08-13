NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Encourages Investors to Seek Compensation for Alleged Wrongdoings

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of NVIDIA Corporation (“NVIDIA” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NVDA). Investors who purchased NVIDIA securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/NVDA.



On August 2, 2024, Nvidia was the subject of a report by The Information. According to the report, the Company’s “upcoming [Blackwell B200] artificial intelligence chips will be delayed by three months or more due to design flaws” discovered “unusually late in the production process.” Based on this news, shared of Nvidia fell sharply in intraday trading on August 5, 2024.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased NVIDIA securities, you can contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

