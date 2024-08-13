BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Encourages Investors to Seek Compensation for Alleged Wrongdoings

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (“BrightSpring” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: BTSG). Investors who purchased BrightSpring securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/BTSG.

On or around January 25, 2024, BrightSpring conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”) of 53,333,334 shares of common stock priced at $13.00 per share. Then, on August 2, 2024, BrightSpring issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Among other items, BrightSpring reported non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.10, missing consensus estimates by $0.03 per share. On this news, BrightSpring’s stock price fell $1.07 per share, or 8.75%, to close at $11.16 per share on August 2, 2024.

