Modern Hydrogen Welcomes Amir Moftakhar as Chief Financial Officer and Expands Product Leadership Team

Modern Hydrogen is poised for significant growth and innovation, reinforcing the executive team to prepare for rapid expansion and development.​

We’re ramping to full commercialization.” — Amir Moftakhar, CFO of Modern Hydrogen

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, August 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modern Hydrogen , a pioneering cleantech company focused on decarbonizing natural gas into clean hydrogen, is thrilled to announce the full-time appointment of Amir Moftakhar as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Moftakhar joins Modern Hydrogen with a remarkable history of leading deep tech clean energy startups to success, including multiple public offerings.​Tony Pan, CEO and Co-Founder of Modern Hydrogen, expressed his enthusiasm. "We are incredibly excited that Amir is here to take Modern Hydrogen to the next level. His extensive experience in energy utilities, and his proven track record in taking clean energy startups from Series B to going public make him an invaluable addition."​Amir has held multiple CFO positions for private and public energy transition companies. Moftakhar previously served as CFO at ESS Inc.(NYSE: GWH), joining the company after they had raised their series B and guiding them through a successful public offering. He also has significant utility experience, having held strategic positions at Sempra Energy and San Diego Gas and Electric, contributing to major advancements in the energy sector and driving sustainable growth.“I’ve been incredibly impressed seeing Modern Hydrogen take their methane pyrolysis technology from the lab to successful field pilots and am very excited to join as we’re ramping to full commercialization,” said Moftakhar. ​As Modern Hydrogen exits the R&D phase and focuses on commercialization, the company continues to expand their executive and management team. With Moftakhar on board, Modern Hydrogen plans to:​-- Accelerate the deployment of advanced methane pyrolysis technology, enabling industrial users of natural gas to decarbonize their operations without significant modifications​-- Offer cost-effective and pragmatic hydrogen production solutions​-- Leverage existing natural gas infrastructure to decarbonize natural gas and enable hydrogen adoption​-- Remove carbon from natural gas to reinforce our roads​In addition to Moftakhar’s appointment, Modern Hydrogen is excited to highlight the recent strategic hires of top talent from the electrolysis industry, indicating a strong future for our methane pyrolysis technology in advancing hydrogen innovation.​Carlos Beltrán, who has joined as Director of Product Management, previously spearheaded significant green energy projects, focusing on the deployment of advanced fuel cell and clean hydrogen technology. His experience in the fuel cell industry brings invaluable expertise to Modern Hydrogen, enabling the company to integrate the best practices and innovations from the clean hydrogen sector into its methane pyrolysis technology.​Mika Mostert, another key hire, comes from a robust background in electrolyzer technology, having led critical sourcing activities at Nel Hydrogen. Mostert has joined Modern Hydrogen as Director of Supply Chain, and his work with supplier partners developing and delivering cutting-edge hydrogen solutions significantly enhances Modern Hydrogen’s capabilities in producing clean hydrogen systems efficiently and cost-effectively.​CEO Tony Pan commented on these strategic hires, "Carlos and Mika bring a wealth of knowledge and experience from the clean hydrogen industry, which will be crucial as we expand distributed hydrogen production. They will help us make clean hydrogen more accessible and affordable for industrial customers nationwide, all without requiring the trillion–dollar cost and decades of delay of building new pipeline infrastructure.” ​These leadership additions position Modern Hydrogen to play a pivotal role in the global hydrogen economy, driving technological advancements and contributing to a more sustainable energy future.​About Modern Hydrogen:Modern Hydrogen is a world leader in distributed hydrogen technologies, methane pyrolysis, and carbon management. Modern provides practical, clean energy solutions using existing natural gas infrastructure for hard-to-decarbonize sectors. Founded in 2015, Modern is a Seattle-based company backed by investors and customers such as Bill Gates, NextEra Energy, National Grid, and Northwest Natural. The company’s mission is to make energy both cleaner and cheaper. Learn more at www.ModernHydrogen.com

