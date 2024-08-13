Four First-Time Moms Welcome 24 Offspring During Leader Dogs for the Blind's Puppy Boom

Rochester Hills, Michigan, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leader Dogs for the Blind is excited to announce that four first-time Leader Dog Moms have given birth to a total of 24 puppies that are destined for great things. This puppy boom is a joyous occasion but also highlights the critical need for volunteers to support these future guide dogs as they begin their journey.

Meet the Fantastic Four:

Fleur-de-lis: This wonderful mom has her paws full keeping her brood of five male Labrador retriever puppies in check. (Leader Dog Dad Van Gogh)

Toffee: This sweet mom welcomed eight Labrador retriever/golden retriever cross puppies. These adorable canines are sure to melt hearts wherever they go. (Leader Dog Dad Hartley)

Mildred: Proving that good things come in small packages, Mildred brought three male Labrador retriever puppies into the world, each already special in their own way. (Leader Dog Dad Ace)

Taffy: Not to be outdone, Taffy delivered a litter of eight yellow Labrador retriever/golden retrievers that keep her moving. (Leader Dog Dad MacGuyver)

These 24 puppies represent a future of self-confidence and independence for 24 people who are blind or visually impaired that they will someday guide. But their journey is just beginning, and they need your help to reach their full potential.

"Each of these puppies has the capacity to dramatically change someone's life," says Vijay Joshi, manager of raiser and host experience at Leader Dogs for the Blind. "Our volunteer puppy raisers and volunteer breeding mom hosts play a crucial role in nurturing these puppies and setting them on the path to becoming exceptional guide dogs."

Leader Dogs for the Blind is actively seeking two types of volunteers:

Volunteer Breeding Mom Hosts: These dedicated individuals provide year-round homes for a breeding mom like Fleur-de-lis, Toffee, Mildred, and Taffy. They assist the mom during birth and care for the puppies during their critical first weeks of life. It's a unique opportunity to experience the miracle of birth, the joy of puppyhood, and the love of an adult dog while making a significant impact on the lives of people who are blind or visually impaired. And hosts get to adopt their Leader Dog Mom when she retires after four litters. Volunteer Puppy Raisers: After a few days at Leader Dog’s campus, these puppies will be ready for their next big adventure – living with volunteer puppy raisers for about a year. Puppy raisers provide a loving home, basic obedience training, and crucial socialization experiences. It's a role filled with puppy kisses, learning experiences, and the knowledge that you're helping to create a life-changing partnership.

"Raising a Future Leader Dog is like being part of a real-life feel-good story," adds Vijay. "Our volunteers experience the joy of a dog while knowing they're contributing to something truly extraordinary – the independence and mobility of individuals who are blind or visually impaired."

No prior experience is necessary to volunteer for either position. Leader Dog provides comprehensive training and support throughout the process. The main requirements are a love for dogs, a sense of commitment, and a desire to make a difference.

Ready to embark on a tail-wagging adventure for a great cause? Visit LeaderDog.Org/Volunteer or call 888-777-5332 to learn how you can join the Leader Dogs for the Blind volunteer community. Your journey in changing lives – both canine and human – starts here!

All Leader Dogs for the Blind services are provided free to clients thanks to our volunteers and donations from individuals, foundations, corporations and service organizations like Lions Clubs International. Leader Dog receives no government funding or insurance payments.

Go to LeaderDog.org to learn more about Leader Dogs for the Blind.

About Leader Dogs for the Blind

Leader Dogs for the Blind is a nonprofit organization providing people who are blind or visually impaired with lifelong skills for safe and independent daily travel using a guide dog or a white cane. All services are provided free of charge. The organization also trains guide dogs for people who are DeafBlind, offers a summer camp for teens, and holds seminars for orientation and mobility (O&M) professionals and university students. Leader Dogs for the Blind partners with agencies and O&M professionals throughout the U.S. to provide their clients with supplemental O&M training. For more information, call (888) 777-5332 or visit LeaderDog.org.

