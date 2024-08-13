Attorney General James Takes Action to Protect Regulations on Gun Sales

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today led a coalition of 22 attorneys general in support of commonsense state and federal laws that regulate the sale of guns to keep communities safe. Attorney General James and the coalition filed an amicus brief in U.S. v. Steven Perez, arguing that federal laws preventing individuals from transporting or receiving firearms from outside the state in which they reside, except through a federally licensed firearms dealer, are essential to protecting public safety. The amicus brief, filed in the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, explains that state and federal regulations of firearms dealers help reduce violent crime and support law enforcement investigations.

“States and the federal government should be allowed to enforce basic regulations about who can buy and sell guns to ensure they don’t end up in the wrong hands and to protect our communities,” said Attorney General James. “We know that these commonsense laws work and have prevented people from illegally obtaining firearms that could pose a significant threat to others. My office will continue to do everything in our power to stop senseless gun violence, and that includes supporting commonsense regulations on the sale of guns, because these laws save lives.”

In 2020, Steven Perez received illegally purchased weapons from an unlicensed firearms dealer in South Carolina that were transported to him in New York City. Mr. Perez was later arrested, criminally prosecuted, convicted, and sentenced to prison in New York. Mr. Perez is appealing his conviction that was handed down in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, claiming that it violates his second amendment right to carry a firearm.

Attorney General James and the multistate coalition argue that federal regulations on the transport of guns across state lines protect public safety, fortify state gun laws, and do not infringe on second amendment rights. The attorneys general explain that state regulations of firearms dealers prevent the misuse of guns and help law enforcement effectively investigate gun-related crimes. For example, 17 states, including New York, require licensed firearms dealers to maintain detailed records of their inventory and sales, which help law enforcement investigate violent crime and keep communities safer by ensuring that law enforcement has thorough, up-to-date information. Additional state regulations help curb unlawful access to firearms through theft, straw purchases, and illegal sales.

Joining Attorney General James in filing this amicus brief are the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawai‘i, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia.

Attorney General James has been a leader in the fight to protect New Yorkers and communities throughout the nation from gun violence. In April 2024, Attorney General James took down gun traffickers for selling ghost guns and other firearms in Central New York. In March 2024, Attorney General James secured a $7.8 million judgment against gun retailer Indie Guns for illegally selling ghost gun components in New York. In February 2024, Attorney General James announced the takedowns of a gun trafficking network that sold ghost guns and assault-style rifles and a narcotics trafficking network in Dutchess County. In December 2023, Attorney General James and the New York State Police indicted a Manhattan man for trafficking guns and narcotics. In March 2023, Attorney General James announced the takedown of a ghost gun and narcotics trafficking operation in New York City. In August 2023, Attorney General James took action with a coalition of 18 attorneys general to defend Delaware’s ban on assault weapons and large capacity magazines. In December 2022, Attorney General James announced the takedown of a ghost gun trafficking operation in Queens and Westchester counties.