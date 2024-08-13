H.R. 4467, DHS Border Services Contracts Review Act

H.R. 4467 would require the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to report to the Congress on its active contracts that are more than $50 million and that relate to border security along the U.S. southern border. The report must include recommendations to enhance coordination of services, minimize overlap, and increase the cost effectiveness of those contracts and a plan to implement those recommendations. Under the act, DHS would be required to brief the Congress on that plan every 180 days until it is fully implemented.

Based on the costs of similar activities, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 4467 would cost $2 million in administrative and personnel costs over the 2024-2029 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.